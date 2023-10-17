

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $7.27 billion, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $6.58 billion, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $25.17 billion from $24.50 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $7.27 Bln. vs. $6.58 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.90 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q3): $25.17 Bln vs. $24.50 Bln last year.



