Renowned technology champion to strengthen company's development of precision medicine and clinical innovation platforms

Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced the appointment of Parker Moss as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, effective January, 2024. In this newly established role, Parker will lead the creation and execution of a focused corporate development strategy to strengthen further and create new market opportunities for the company's precision medicine, clinical and tech innovation platforms, with a particular focus on oncology. Reporting to CEO Andrew Hopkins, he will help the company's Executive Leadership Team to identify and shape new business opportunities, collaborations and strategic partnerships to maximise the value of Exscientia's patient-first AI technology platforms.

Parker Moss will join Exscientia from Genomics England, a company owned by the UK Department of Health Social Care which delivered the 100,000 Genomes Project in partnership with the NHS and now supports the provision of whole genome sequencing diagnostics in cancer and rare disease, and enables academic and biopharma research in these fields. As Genomics England's Chief Partnerships Officer, he is currently responsible for strategic partnerships in the biopharma sector and the wider healthcare and technology ecosystem. Parker is also the co-lead of Genomics England's research programme in cancer and rare disease. Previously, he was an entrepreneur in residence at F-Prime and Eight Roads, Fidelity-backed VC funds, where he led an investment in, and joined the executive team of the AI biotech company, Owkin. He was a technology executive at Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital and at Virgin Care in the UK.

Parker also holds several non-executive roles, including on the Cancer Research Horizons board (a company wholly owned by Cancer Research UK). He was previously a member of the UK Secretary of State for Health's technology advisory board. Parker holds a Natural Sciences degree in Physics and Philosophy from Durham University.

"To deliver on our strategy of patient-first AI to develop the best medicines for the right patients, the right strategic partnerships are of critical value," said Professor Andrew Hopkins FRS FMedSci, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Exscientia. "I'm thrilled that Parker, with his deep expertise and strong global networks, has decided to join our team as we are on the brink of further evolving our precision medicine and clinical innovation platforms into new areas and markets."

Exscientia is an AI-driven precision medicine company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our internal pipeline is focused on leveraging our precision medicine platform in oncology, while our partnered pipeline broadens our approach to other therapeutic areas. By pioneering a new approach to medicine creation, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients.

