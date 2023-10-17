NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for third-quarter 2023. "Johnson & Johnson delivered strong results and significant pipeline advances in the third quarter, providing a solid foundation for future sustained growth," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "With a sharpened focus on Innovative Medicine and MedTech solutions, Johnson & Johnson is innovating across the spectrum of healthcare and is poised to deliver the medical breakthroughs of tomorrow."

Unless otherwise noted, the financial results and earnings guidance included below reflect the continuing operations of Johnson & Johnson. The Company recognized a one-time, non-cash gain of approximately $21 billion in the quarter as part of discontinued operations related to the final separation of its Consumer Health business.

Overall Financial Results

Q3 ($ in millions, except EPS) 2023 2022 % Change Reported Sales $21,351 $19,996 6.8 % Net Earnings $4,309 $4,310 0.0 % EPS (diluted) $1.69 $1.62 4.3 % Q3 Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2023 2022 % Change Operational Sales1,2 6.4 % Adjusted Operational Sales1,3 4.9 % Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 $6,777 $5,938 14.1 % Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $2.66 $2.23 19.3 %

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine Note: Values may have been rounded

Regional Sales Results

Q3 % Change ($ in Millions) 2023 2022 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 U.S. $11,996 $10,794 11.1% 11.1 - 8.9 International 9,355 9,202 1.6 0.7 0.9 0.3 Worldwide $21,351 $19,996 6.8% 6.4 0.4 4.9

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: Values may have been rounded

Segment Sales Results

Q3 % Change ($ in Millions) 2023 2022 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 Innovative Medicine $13,893 $13,214 5.1% 4.3 0.8 4.4 MedTech 7,458 6,782 10.0 10.4 (0.4) 6.0 Worldwide $21,351 $19,996 6.8% 6.4 0.4 4.9

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: The Innovative Medicine segment was previously referred to as the Pharmaceutical segment Values may have been rounded

Third Quarter 2023 Segment Commentary:

Adjusted operational sales* reflected below excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency.

Innovative Medicine

Innovative Medicine worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 4.4%*. Excluding the COVID-19 Vaccine, operational sales grew 8.2%*. Growth was driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), ERLEADA (apalutamide), Other Oncology, and CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) in Oncology, STELARA (ustekinumab), TREMFYA (guselkumab), and SIMPONI/SIMPONI ARIA (golimumab) in Immunology, SPRAVATO (esketamine) in Neuroscience, and UPTRAVI (selexipag) in Pulmonary Hypertension. Growth was partially offset by COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) in Infectious Diseases, ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate) and IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in Oncology, and REMICADE (infliximab) in Immunology.

MedTech

MedTech worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 6.0%*, driven primarily by electrophysiology products in Interventional Solutions, wound closure products in General Surgery, contact lenses in Vision, and biosurgery in Advanced Surgery. MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 10.4%*, with the acquisition of Abiomed contributing 4.6%.

Notable New Announcements in the Quarter:

Full-Year 2023 Guidance:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS) October 2023 August 2023 Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5 Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point 7.2% - 7.7% / 7.5% 6.2% - 7.2% / 6.7% Operational Sales2,5/ Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $84.4B - $84.8B / $84.6B 8.5% - 9.0% / 8.7% $83.6B - $84.4B / $84.0B 7.5% - 8.5% / 8.0% Estimated Reported Sales3,5/ Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $83.6B - $84.0B / $83.8B 7.5% - 8.0% / 7.7% $83.2B - $84.0B / $83.6B 7.0% - 8.0% / 7.5% Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4/ Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $10.02 - $10.08 / $10.05 12.2% - 12.8% / 12.5% $9.90 - $10.00 / $9.95 11.0% - 12.0% / 11.5% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $10.07 - $10.13 / $10.10 12.7% - 13.3% / 13.0% $10.00 - $10.10 / $10.05 12.0% - 13.0% / 12.5% Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)6 ~2,557.2 ~2,557.2

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: October 2023 = $1.08 and July 2023 = $1.09 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine 6 Full Year 2023 Projected Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted) only reflects impact from the Kenvue exchange offer Note: Percentages may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

Webcast Information:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.

About Johnson & Johnson:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.

Note to Investors Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the separation of the Company's Consumer Health business; and the New Consumer Health Company's ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2023, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by segment of business Innovative Medicine (1,2) U.S. 8,249 7,438 10.9 10.9 - 23,090 21,229 8.8 8.8 - International 5,644 5,776 (2.3 ) (4.3 ) 2.0 17,947 18,171 (1.2 ) 0.8 (2.0 ) 13,893 13,214 5.1 4.3 0.8 41,037 39,400 4.2 5.1 (0.9 ) Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1,2) U.S. 8,249 7,438 10.9 10.9 - 23,090 21,109 9.4 9.4 - International 5,603 5,287 5.9 4.3 1.6 16,874 16,801 0.4 2.7 (2.3 ) 13,852 12,725 8.9 8.2 0.7 39,964 37,910 5.4 6.4 (1.0 ) MedTech U.S. 3,747 3,356 11.6 11.6 - 11,345 9,932 14.2 14.2 - International 3,711 3,426 8.3 9.2 (0.9 ) 11,382 10,719 6.2 10.0 (3.8 ) 7,458 6,782 10.0 10.4 (0.4 ) 22,727 20,651 10.0 12.0 (2.0 ) U.S. 11,996 10,794 11.1 11.1 - 34,435 31,161 10.5 10.5 - International 9,355 9,202 1.6 0.7 0.9 29,329 28,890 1.5 4.2 (2.7 ) Worldwide 21,351 19,996 6.8 6.4 0.4 63,764 60,051 6.2 7.5 (1.3 ) U.S. 11,996 10,794 11.1 11.1 - 34,435 31,041 10.9 10.9 - International 9,314 8,713 6.9 6.3 0.6 28,256 27,520 2.7 5.5 (2.8 ) Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1) $ 21,310 19,507 9.2 % 9.0 0.2 $ 62,691 58,561 7.1 % 8.4 (1.3 ) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (1) Refer to supplemental sales reconciliation schedule (2) Previously referred to as Pharmaceutical

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 11,996 10,794 11.1 % 11.1 - $ 34,435 31,161 10.5 % 10.5 - Europe 4,727 4,844 (2.4 ) (7.8 ) 5.4 15,448 15,540 (0.6 ) (1.0 ) 0.4 Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,171 1,059 10.5 12.8 (2.3 ) 3,383 3,084 9.7 15.0 (5.3 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa 3,457 3,299 4.8 9.4 (4.6 ) 10,498 10,266 2.2 8.7 (6.5 ) International 9,355 9,202 1.6 0.7 0.9 29,329 28,890 1.5 4.2 (2.7 ) Worldwide $ 21,351 19,996 6.8 % 6.4 0.4 $ 63,764 60,051 6.2 % 7.5 (1.3 ) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) THIRD QUARTER 2023 2022 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 21,351 100.0 $ 19,996 100.0 6.8 Cost of products sold 6,606 30.9 6,172 30.9 7.0 Gross Profit 14,745 69.1 13,824 69.1 6.7 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 5,400 25.3 4,975 24.9 8.5 Research and development expense 3,447 16.2 3,485 17.4 (1.1 ) In-process research and development impairments 206 1.0 - - Interest (income) expense, net (182 ) (0.8 ) (99 ) (0.5 ) Other (income) expense, net 499 2.3 226 1.1 Restructuring 158 0.7 65 0.3 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 5,217 24.4 5,172 25.9 0.9 Provision for taxes on income 908 4.2 862 4.3 5.3 Net earnings from Continuing Operations $ 4,309 20.2 $ 4,310 21.6 0.0 Net earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of tax 21,719 148 Net earnings $ 26,028 $ 4,458 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 1.69 $ 1.62 4.3 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations $ 8.52 $ 0.06 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,549.7 2,661.3 Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 17.4 % 16.7 % Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations $ 8,033 37.6 $ 7,060 35.3 13.8 Net earnings from Continuing Operations $ 6,777 31.7 $ 5,938 29.7 14.1 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 2.66 $ 2.23 19.3 Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 15.6 % 15.9 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) NINE MONTHS 2023 2022 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 63,764 100.0 $ 60,051 100.0 6.2 Cost of products sold 19,755 31.0 18,512 30.8 6.7 Gross Profit 44,009 69.0 41,539 69.2 5.9 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 15,702 24.6 14,907 24.8 5.3 Research and development expense 10,605 16.6 10,425 17.4 1.7 In-process research and development impairments 255 0.4 610 1.0 Interest (income) expense, net (277 ) (0.4 ) (137 ) (0.2 ) Other (income) expense, net 7,055 11.1 15 0.0 Restructuring 433 0.6 200 0.4 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 10,236 16.1 15,519 25.8 (34.0 ) Provision for taxes on income 1,042 1.7 2,376 3.9 (56.1 ) Net earnings from Continuing Operations $ 9,194 14.4 $ 13,143 21.9 (30.0 ) Net earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of tax 21,910 1,278 Net earnings $ 31,104 $ 14,421 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 3.53 $ 4.93 (28.4 ) Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations $ 8.42 $ 0.48 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,603.4 2,667.5 Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 10.2 % 15.3 % Adjusted earnings from continuing operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations $ 23,574 37.0 $ 21,491 35.8 9.7 Net earnings from Continuing Operations $ 19,847 31.1 $ 18,364 30.6 8.1 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 7.62 $ 6.89 10.6 Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 15.8 % 14.6 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Third Quarter Nine Months Ended (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax- as reported $ 4,309 $ 4,310 $ 9,194 $ 13,143 Pre-tax Adjustments Litigation related (51 ) 219 6,986 604 Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,132 958 3,384 2,967 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 1 44 377 653 653 Restructuring related 2 384 92 659 253 Medical Device Regulation 3 74 78 223 208 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related 22 - 102 - (Gains)/losses on securities 1,005 164 1,076 684 IPR&D impairments 206 - 255 610 Other - - - (7 ) Tax Adjustments Tax impact on special item adjustments 4 (482 ) (312 ) (2,769 ) (900 ) Tax legislation and other tax related 134 52 84 149 Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax $ 6,777 $ 5,938 $ 19,847 $ 18,364 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,549.7 2,661.3 2,603.4 2,667.5 Adjusted net earnings per share from Continuing Operations (Diluted) $ 2.66 $ 2.23 $ 7.62 $ 6.89 Operational adjusted net earnings per share from Continuing Operations (Diluted) $ 2.54 $ 7.60

Notes: 1 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs include remaining commitments and obligations, including external manufacturing network exit costs and required clinical trial expenses, associated with the Company's completion of its COVID-19 vaccine contractual commitments. 2 In fiscal 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Innovative Medicine segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs within therapeutic areas. The R&D program exits are primarily in infectious diseases and vaccines including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, hepatitis and HIV development. The restructuring expenses of $149 million in the quarter ($424 million Q3 YTD) include the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs and asset impairments. In the third quarter of 2023, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expense in the quarter of $235 million primarily includes inventory and instrument reserves related to the market and product exits. 3 European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company's previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices were required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its MedTech operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance which is expected to be completed during 2024. 4 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth THIRD QUARTER 2023 ACTUAL vs. 2022 ACTUAL Segments Innovative Medicine MedTech Total WW As Reported 5.1 % 10.0 % 6.8 % U.S. 10.9 % 11.6 % 11.1 % International (2.3 )% 8.3 % 1.6 % WW Currency 0.8 (0.4 ) 0.4 U.S. - - - International 2.0 (0.9 ) 0.9 WW Operational 4.3 % 10.4 % 6.4 % U.S. 10.9 % 11.6 % 11.1 % International (4.3 )% 9.2 % 0.7 % Abiomed (4.6 ) (1.6 ) U.S. (7.6 ) (2.3 ) International (1.7 ) (0.6 ) All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures 0.1 0.2 0.1 U.S. 0.0 0.3 0.1 International 0.2 0.1 0.2 WW Adjusted Operational 4.4 % 6.0 % 4.9 % U.S. 10.9 % 4.3 % 8.9 % International (4.1 )% 7.6 % 0.3 % Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth NINE MONTHS 2023 ACTUAL vs. 2022 ACTUAL Segments Innovative Medicine MedTech Total WW As Reported 4.2 % 10.0 % 6.2 % U.S. 8.8 % 14.2 % 10.5 % International (1.2 )% 6.2 % 1.5 % WW Currency (0.9 ) (2.0 ) (1.3 ) U.S. - - - International (2.0 ) (3.8 ) (2.7 ) WW Operational 5.1 % 12.0 % 7.5 % U.S. 8.8 % 14.2 % 10.5 % International 0.8 % 10.0 % 4.2 % Abiomed (4.7 ) (1.6 ) U.S. (7.9 ) (2.5 ) International (1.6 ) (0.6 ) All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures 0.1 0.1 0.1 U.S. 0.0 0.1 0.0 International 0.2 0.0 0.1 WW Adjusted Operational 5.2 % 7.4 % 6.0 % U.S. 8.8 % 6.4 % 8.0 % International 1.0 % 8.4 % 3.7 % Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS % Change % Change INNOVATIVE MEDICINE SEGMENT (2,3,4) 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency IMMUNOLOGY US $ 3,193 2,876 11.0 % 11.0 % - $ 8,506 8,230 3.3 % 3.3 % - Intl 1,656 1,411 17.4 % 15.2 % 2.2 % 4,951 4,587 7.9 % 10.3 % -2.4 % WW 4,849 4,287 13.1 % 12.4 % 0.7 % 13,457 12,817 5.0 % 5.9 % -0.9 % REMICADE US 296 350 -15.4 % -15.4 % - 849 1,099 -22.7 % -22.7 % - US Exports (5) 38 39 -2.5 % -2.5 % - 112 163 -31.3 % -31.3 % - Intl 127 169 -25.1 % -24.3 % -0.8 % 449 606 -25.9 % -23.0 % -2.9 % WW 461 558 -17.4 % -17.1 % -0.3 % 1,410 1,868 -24.5 % -23.6 % -0.9 % SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA US 310 298 3.9 % 3.9 % - 866 886 -2.3 % -2.3 % - Intl 319 248 29.1 % 30.2 % -1.1 % 829 797 4.1 % 8.6 % -4.5 % WW 629 545 15.3 % 15.8 % -0.5 % 1,695 1,682 0.8 % 2.9 % -2.1 % STELARA US 1,912 1,655 15.5 % 15.5 % - 5,180 4,766 8.7 % 8.7 % - Intl 951 794 19.9 % 16.2 % 3.7 % 2,925 2,571 13.8 % 15.5 % -1.7 % WW 2,864 2,449 16.9 % 15.8 % 1.1 % 8,105 7,336 10.5 % 11.1 % -0.6 % TREMFYA US 634 530 19.6 % 19.6 % - 1,490 1,303 14.4 % 14.4 % - Intl 258 200 29.0 % 26.3 % 2.7 % 747 613 21.9 % 24.0 % -2.1 % WW 891 729 22.2 % 21.5 % 0.7 % 2,237 1,916 16.8 % 17.4 % -0.6 % OTHER IMMUNOLOGY US 2 5 -47.1 % -47.1 % - 9 14 -36.1 % -36.1 % - Intl 0 0 - - - 0 0 - - - WW 2 5 -47.1 % -47.1 % - 9 14 -36.1 % -36.1 % - INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 360 390 -7.8 % -7.8 % - 1,147 1,266 -9.4 % -9.4 % - Intl 500 905 -44.8 % -50.7 % 5.9 % 2,420 2,642 -8.4 % -9.3 % 0.9 % WW 859 1,295 -33.6 % -37.8 % 4.2 % 3,566 3,908 -8.7 % -9.3 % 0.6 % COVID-19 VACCINE US 0 0 - - - 0 120 * * - Intl 41 489 -91.5 % -97.8 % 6.3 % 1,073 1,370 -21.6 % -23.0 % 1.4 % WW 41 489 -91.5 % -97.8 % 6.3 % 1,073 1,490 -27.9 % -29.2 % 1.3 % EDURANT / rilpivirine US 9 9 10.2 % 10.2 % - 26 27 -0.5 % -0.5 % - Intl 287 237 21.4 % 13.4 % 8.0 % 816 691 18.2 % 16.4 % 1.8 % WW 297 245 21.0 % 13.3 % 7.7 % 843 718 17.5 % 15.8 % 1.7 % PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA US 345 372 -7.3 % -7.3 % - 1,105 1,096 0.9 % 0.9 % - Intl 102 112 -9.5 % -15.0 % 5.5 % 310 354 -12.5 % -13.0 % 0.5 % WW 447 485 -7.8 % -9.0 % 1.2 % 1,415 1,450 -2.4 % -2.5 % 0.1 % OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 5 10 -42.7 % -42.7 % - 15 24 -35.5 % -35.5 % - Intl 69 68 2.0 % 5.5 % -3.5 % 220 228 -3.4 % 0.8 % -4.2 % WW 74 77 -3.6 % -0.5 % -3.1 % 235 251 -6.4 % -2.6 % -3.8 % REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS % Change % Change 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency NEUROSCIENCE US 1,036 919 12.7 % 12.7 % - 3,043 2,658 14.5 % 14.5 % - Intl 706 763 -7.4 % -5.1 % -2.3 % 2,296 2,498 -8.1 % -4.2 % -3.9 % WW 1,742 1,681 3.6 % 4.6 % -1.0 % 5,339 5,156 3.5 % 5.4 % -1.9 % CONCERTA / Methylphenidate US 57 41 38.1 % 38.1 % - 191 114 67.4 % 67.4 % - Intl 133 117 13.6 % 15.5 % -1.9 % 412 362 13.8 % 19.0 % -5.2 % WW 189 158 20.0 % 21.4 % -1.4 % 603 476 26.7 % 30.7 % -4.0 % INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA US 730 684 6.8 % 6.8 % - 2,164 2,036 6.3 % 6.3 % - Intl 299 348 -14.0 % -14.4 % 0.4 % 940 1,097 -14.3 % -11.9 % -2.4 % WW 1,029 1,031 -0.2 % -0.3 % 0.1 % 3,104 3,132 -0.9 % -0.1 % -0.8 % SPRAVATO US 154 88 75.1 % 75.1 % - 409 223 83.1 % 83.1 % - Intl 29 12 * * * 74 32 * * * WW 183 100 82.1 % 81.0 % 1.1 % 483 255 88.8 % 88.7 % 0.1 % OTHER NEUROSCIENCE US 94 106 -11.3 % -11.3 % - 278 285 -2.3 % -2.3 % - Intl 245 286 -13.9 % -7.8 % -6.1 % 870 1,007 -13.5 % -8.5 % -5.0 % WW 340 393 -13.2 % -8.7 % -4.5 % 1,149 1,293 -11.0 % -7.1 % -3.9 % ONCOLOGY US 2,219 1,812 22.5 % 22.5 % - 6,177 5,073 21.8 % 21.8 % - Intl 2,313 2,252 2.7 % 0.7 % 2.0 % 6,865 6,983 -1.7 % 0.3 % -2.0 % WW 4,533 4,064 11.5 % 10.4 % 1.1 % 13,043 12,056 8.2 % 9.3 % -1.1 % CARVYKTI US 140 55 * * - 324 79 * * - Intl 12 - * * - 17 - * * - WW 152 55 * * - 341 79 * * - DARZALEX US 1,369 1,097 24.8 % 24.8 % - 3,882 3,071 26.4 % 26.4 % - Intl 1,130 955 18.3 % 16.0 % 2.3 % 3,312 2,823 17.3 % 19.7 % -2.4 % WW 2,499 2,052 21.8 % 20.7 % 1.1 % 7,194 5,894 22.1 % 23.2 % -1.1 % ERLEADA US 288 254 12.9 % 12.9 % - 778 693 12.2 % 12.2 % - Intl 342 235 45.8 % 42.3 % 3.5 % 961 647 48.7 % 51.0 % -2.3 % WW 631 490 28.7 % 27.0 % 1.7 % 1,740 1,340 29.8 % 30.9 % -1.1 % IMBRUVICA US 264 353 -25.2 % -25.2 % - 796 1,072 -25.8 % -25.8 % - Intl 545 559 -2.5 % -4.6 % 2.1 % 1,681 1,847 -9.0 % -7.6 % -1.4 % WW 808 911 -11.3 % -12.6 % 1.3 % 2,476 2,918 -15.2 % -14.2 % -1.0 % ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate US 16 16 -2.8 % -2.8 % - 41 54 -24.9 % -24.9 % - Intl 199 440 -54.9 % -55.1 % 0.2 % 646 1,446 -55.3 % -53.6 % -1.7 % WW 214 456 -53.0 % -53.2 % 0.2 % 686 1,500 -54.2 % -52.6 % -1.6 % OTHER ONCOLOGY US 143 37 * * - 357 104 * * - Intl 86 64 34.5 % 30.4 % 4.1 % 248 220 12.5 % 13.8 % -1.3 % WW 229 100 * * * 605 324 86.5 % 87.4 % -0.9 % REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS % Change % Change 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 680 604 12.6 % 12.6 % - 1,964 1,736 13.1 % 13.1 % - Intl 274 247 10.5 % 11.7 % -1.2 % 835 810 3.0 % 7.4 % -4.4 % WW 954 852 12.0 % 12.4 % -0.4 % 2,798 2,547 9.9 % 11.3 % -1.4 % OPSUMIT US 323 289 12.2 % 12.2 % - 924 827 11.8 % 11.8 % - Intl 166 152 9.3 % 8.6 % 0.7 % 512 495 3.5 % 6.8 % -3.3 % WW 490 441 11.2 % 10.9 % 0.3 % 1,437 1,322 8.7 % 9.9 % -1.2 % UPTRAVI US 336 283 18.9 % 18.9 % - 978 824 18.7 % 18.7 % - Intl 66 50 30.9 % 33.8 % -2.9 % 185 162 14.1 % 18.6 % -4.5 % WW 402 333 20.7 % 21.1 % -0.4 % 1,163 986 18.0 % 18.7 % -0.7 % OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 20 33 -37.1 % -37.1 % - 61 86 -28.4 % -28.4 % - Intl 42 46 -7.5 % -2.1 % -5.4 % 137 154 -10.5 % -2.6 % -7.9 % WW 63 78 -19.8 % -16.6 % -3.2 % 199 239 -16.9 % -11.8 % -5.1 % CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER US 763 837 -8.8 % -8.8 % - 2,254 2,266 -0.5 % -0.5 % - Intl 194 198 -2.1 % -4.7 % 2.6 % 580 651 -10.8 % -9.8 % -1.0 % WW 957 1,034 -7.5 % -8.0 % 0.5 % 2,834 2,916 -2.8 % -2.6 % -0.2 % XARELTO US 625 689 -9.4 % -9.4 % - 1,840 1,806 1.9 % 1.9 % - Intl - - - - - - - - - - WW 625 689 -9.4 % -9.4 % - 1,840 1,806 1.9 % 1.9 % - OTHER US 139 147 -6.1 % -6.1 % - 414 459 -9.9 % -9.9 % - Intl 194 198 -2.1 % -4.7 % 2.6 % 580 651 -10.8 % -9.8 % -1.0 % WW 332 345 -3.8 % -5.3 % 1.5 % 994 1,110 -10.5 % -9.8 % -0.7 % TOTAL INNOVATIVE MEDICINE US 8,249 7,438 10.9 % 10.9 % - 23,090 21,229 8.8 % 8.8 % - Intl 5,644 5,776 -2.3 % -4.3 % 2.0 % 17,947 18,171 -1.2 % 0.8 % -2.0 % WW $ 13,893 13,214 5.1 % 4.3 % 0.8 % $ 41,037 39,400 4.2 % 5.1 % -0.9 % See footnotes at end of schedule REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS % Change % Change MEDTECH SEGMENT (2,3) 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS US $ 891 547 63.0 % 63.0 % - $ 2,662 1,566 70.0 % 70.0 % - Intl 667 513 29.9 % 32.2 % -2.3 % 2,019 1,636 23.4 % 28.6 % -5.2 % WW 1,558 1,060 47.0 % 48.1 % -1.1 % 4,681 3,202 46.2 % 48.9 % -2.7 % ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY US 611 520 17.6 % 17.6 % - 1,791 1,489 20.3 % 20.3 % - Intl 549 453 21.2 % 23.4 % -2.2 % 1,658 1,454 14.0 % 19.2 % -5.2 % WW 1,161 973 19.3 % 20.3 % -1.0 % 3,449 2,943 17.2 % 19.8 % -2.6 % ABIOMED US 254 - * * - 790 - * * - Intl 57 - * * - 176 - * * - WW 311 - * * - 966 - * * - OTHER INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS US 26 27 -3.2 % -3.2 % - 81 77 5.9 % 5.9 % - Intl 61 60 1.0 % 3.7 % -2.7 % 186 181 2.2 % 7.2 % -5.0 % WW 87 87 -0.3 % 1.6 % -1.9 % 267 258 3.3 % 6.8 % -3.5 % ORTHOPAEDICS US 1,349 1,309 3.1 % 3.1 % - 4,100 3,936 4.2 % 4.2 % - Intl 815 785 3.9 % 1.7 % 2.2 % 2,574 2,504 2.8 % 4.9 % -2.1 % WW 2,164 2,095 3.4 % 2.6 % 0.8 % 6,674 6,440 3.6 % 4.5 % -0.9 % HIPS US 239 228 4.9 % 4.9 % - 730 693 5.4 % 5.4 % - Intl 136 124 9.3 % 7.3 % 2.0 % 432 437 -1.0 % 1.1 % -2.1 % WW 375 352 6.5 % 5.8 % 0.7 % 1,162 1,129 2.9 % 3.8 % -0.9 % KNEES US 207 203 2.3 % 2.3 % - 654 620 5.6 % 5.6 % - Intl 131 115 14.6 % 11.7 % 2.9 % 415 386 7.7 % 9.7 % -2.0 % WW 338 317 6.7 % 5.7 % 1.0 % 1,069 1,005 6.4 % 7.2 % -0.8 % TRAUMA US 488 473 3.2 % 3.2 % - 1,462 1,412 3.5 % 3.5 % - Intl 253 244 4.2 % 0.8 % 3.4 % 775 749 3.5 % 5.0 % -1.5 % WW 742 717 3.5 % 2.4 % 1.1 % 2,238 2,161 3.5 % 4.0 % -0.5 % SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER US 415 406 2.3 % 2.3 % - 1,254 1,211 3.5 % 3.5 % - Intl 295 303 -2.6 % -3.6 % 1.0 % 952 933 2.0 % 4.7 % -2.7 % WW 710 708 0.2 % -0.2 % 0.4 % 2,205 2,144 2.8 % 4.0 % -1.2 % REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS % Change % Change 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency SURGERY US 994 984 1.1 % 1.1 % - 2,984 2,897 3.0 % 3.0 % - Intl 1,483 1,439 3.1 % 4.6 % -1.5 % 4,522 4,410 2.6 % 6.7 % -4.1 % WW 2,479 2,422 2.3 % 3.2 % -0.9 % 7,507 7,306 2.7 % 5.3 % -2.6 % ADVANCED US 455 457 -0.4 % -0.4 % - 1,365 1,328 2.8 % 2.8 % - Intl 709 701 1.0 % 2.7 % -1.7 % 2,139 2,132 0.3 % 4.5 % -4.2 % WW 1,164 1,158 0.5 % 1.5 % -1.0 % 3,504 3,460 1.3 % 3.8 % -2.5 % GENERAL US 540 527 2.4 % 2.4 % - 1,619 1,569 3.2 % 3.2 % - Intl 775 737 5.1 % 6.5 % -1.4 % 2,383 2,277 4.7 % 8.8 % -4.1 % WW 1,314 1,264 4.0 % 4.8 % -0.8 % 4,002 3,846 4.1 % 6.5 % -2.4 % VISION US 512 517 -1.0 % -1.0 % - 1,599 1,534 4.2 % 4.2 % - Intl 744 689 8.1 % 10.1 % -2.0 % 2,265 2,170 4.4 % 8.3 % -3.9 % WW 1,256 1,206 4.2 % 5.4 % -1.2 % 3,864 3,704 4.3 % 6.6 % -2.3 % CONTACT LENSES / OTHER US 399 405 -1.2 % -1.2 % - 1,252 1,179 6.2 % 6.2 % - Intl 529 503 4.9 % 8.2 % -3.3 % 1,568 1,533 2.3 % 7.0 % -4.7 % WW 928 908 2.2 % 4.0 % -1.8 % 2,820 2,712 4.0 % 6.6 % -2.6 % SURGICAL US 112 112 -0.1 % -0.1 % - 346 355 -2.5 % -2.5 % - Intl 216 186 16.6 % 15.4 % 1.2 % 698 637 9.6 % 11.7 % -2.1 % WW 328 298 10.3 % 9.5 % 0.8 % 1,044 992 5.3 % 6.6 % -1.3 % TOTAL MEDTECH US 3,747 3,356 11.6 % 11.6 % - 11,345 9,932 14.2 % 14.2 % - Intl 3,711 3,426 8.3 % 9.2 % -0.9 % 11,382 10,719 6.2 % 10.0 % -3.8 % WW $ 7,458 6,782 10.0 % 10.4 % -0.4 % $ 22,727 20,651 10.0 % 12.0 % -2.0 %

Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely * Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful (1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency (2) Unaudited (3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures (4) Previously referred to as Pharmaceutical (5) Reported as U.S. sales

Supplemental Sales Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency Innovative Medicine U.S. $ 8,249 7,438 10.9 % 10.9 - $ 23,090 21,229 8.8 % 8.8 - International 5,644 5,776 (2.3 ) (4.3 ) 2.0 17,947 18,171 (1.2 ) 0.8 (2.0 ) Worldwide 13,893 13,214 5.1 4.3 0.8 41,037 39,400 4.2 5.1 (0.9 ) COVID-19 Vaccine U.S. - - - - - - 120 * * - International 41 489 (91.5 ) (97.8 ) 6.3 1,073 1,370 (21.6 ) (23.0 ) 1.4 Worldwide 41 489 (91.5 ) (97.8 ) 6.3 1,073 1,490 (27.9 ) (29.2 ) 1.3 Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine U.S. 8,249 7,438 10.9 10.9 - 23,090 21,109 9.4 9.4 - International 5,603 5,287 5.9 4.3 1.6 16,874 16,801 0.4 2.7 (2.3 ) Worldwide 13,852 12,725 8.9 8.2 0.7 39,964 37,910 5.4 6.4 (1.0 ) Worldwide U.S. 11,996 10,794 11.1 11.1 - 34,435 31,161 10.5 10.5 - International 9,355 9,202 1.6 0.7 0.9 29,329 28,890 1.5 4.2 (2.7 ) Worldwide 21,351 19,996 6.8 6.4 0.4 63,764 60,051 6.2 7.5 (1.3 ) COVID-19 Vaccine U.S. - - - - - - 120 * * - International 41 489 (91.5 ) (97.8 ) 6.3 1,073 1,370 (21.6 ) (23.0 ) 1.4 Worldwide 41 489 (91.5 ) (97.8 ) 6.3 1,073 1,490 (27.9 ) (29.2 ) 1.3 Worldwide U.S. 11,996 10,794 11.1 11.1 - 34,435 31,041 10.9 10.9 - International 9,314 8,713 6.9 6.3 0.6 28,256 27,520 2.7 5.5 (2.8 ) Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine $ 21,310 19,507 9.2 % 9.0 0.2 $ 62,691 58,561 7.1 % 8.4 (1.3 ) Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding * Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful