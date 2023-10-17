Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Jetzt in Goldaktieninvestieren: Zentralbanken horten höchste Goldbestände seit 20 Jahren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853260 | ISIN: US4781601046 | Ticker-Symbol: JNJ
Tradegate
17.10.23
14:38 Uhr
150,30 Euro
+1,20
+0,80 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
149,90150,3014:45
149,90150,2014:45