NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for third-quarter 2023. "Johnson & Johnson delivered strong results and significant pipeline advances in the third quarter, providing a solid foundation for future sustained growth," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "With a sharpened focus on Innovative Medicine and MedTech solutions, Johnson & Johnson is innovating across the spectrum of healthcare and is poised to deliver the medical breakthroughs of tomorrow."
Unless otherwise noted, the financial results and earnings guidance included below reflect the continuing operations of Johnson & Johnson. The Company recognized a one-time, non-cash gain of approximately $21 billion in the quarter as part of discontinued operations related to the final separation of its Consumer Health business.
Overall Financial Results
Q3
($ in millions, except EPS)
2023
2022
% Change
Reported Sales
$21,351
$19,996
6.8
%
Net Earnings
$4,309
$4,310
0.0
%
EPS (diluted)
$1.69
$1.62
4.3
%
Q3
Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)
2023
2022
% Change
Operational Sales1,2
6.4
%
Adjusted Operational Sales1,3
4.9
%
Adjusted Net Earnings1,4
$6,777
$5,938
14.1
%
Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4
$2.66
$2.23
19.3
%
|1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
|2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
|3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
|4
Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
|5
Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine
Note: Values may have been rounded
Regional Sales Results
Q3
% Change
($ in Millions)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
U.S.
$11,996
$10,794
11.1%
11.1
-
8.9
International
9,355
9,202
1.6
0.7
0.9
0.3
Worldwide
$21,351
$19,996
6.8%
6.4
0.4
4.9
|1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
|2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
|3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: Values may have been rounded
Segment Sales Results
Q3
% Change
($ in Millions)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
Innovative Medicine
$13,893
$13,214
5.1%
4.3
0.8
4.4
MedTech
7,458
6,782
10.0
10.4
(0.4)
6.0
Worldwide
$21,351
$19,996
6.8%
6.4
0.4
4.9
|1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
|2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
|3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: The Innovative Medicine segment was previously referred to as the Pharmaceutical segment
Values may have been rounded
Third Quarter 2023 Segment Commentary:
Adjusted operational sales* reflected below excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency.
Innovative Medicine
Innovative Medicine worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 4.4%*. Excluding the COVID-19 Vaccine, operational sales grew 8.2%*. Growth was driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), ERLEADA (apalutamide), Other Oncology, and CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) in Oncology, STELARA (ustekinumab), TREMFYA (guselkumab), and SIMPONI/SIMPONI ARIA (golimumab) in Immunology, SPRAVATO (esketamine) in Neuroscience, and UPTRAVI (selexipag) in Pulmonary Hypertension. Growth was partially offset by COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) in Infectious Diseases, ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate) and IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in Oncology, and REMICADE (infliximab) in Immunology.
MedTech
MedTech worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 6.0%*, driven primarily by electrophysiology products in Interventional Solutions, wound closure products in General Surgery, contact lenses in Vision, and biosurgery in Advanced Surgery. MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 10.4%*, with the acquisition of Abiomed contributing 4.6%.
Notable New Announcements in the Quarter:
The information contained in this section should be read together with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at news releases, as well as www.factsabouttalc.com, www.factsaboutourprescriptionopioids.com, and www.LTLManagementInformation.com.
Regulatory
Biosense Webster Receives FDA Approval for Multiple Atrial Fibrillation Ablation Products to be Used in a Workflow Without Fluoroscopy
Press
U.S. FDA Approves TALVEY (talquetamab-tgvs), a First-in-Class Bispecific Therapy for the Treatment of Patients with Heavily Pretreated Multiple Myeloma
Press
European Commission Approves TALVEY (talquetamab), Janssen's Novel Bispecific Therapy for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Press
European Commission Approves Reduced Dosing Frequency for Janssen's Bispecific Antibody TECVAYLI (teclistamab)
Press
Janssen Submits Application to the European Medicines Agency for RYBREVANT (amivantamab) in Combination with Chemotherapy for the First-Line Treatment of Adult Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with Activating EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations1
Press
Janssen Submits Supplemental New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Seeking Full Approval of BALVERSA (erdafitinib) for the Treatment of Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma and Selected Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor Gene Alterations
Press
Janssen Submits Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency Seeking Approval of Erdafitinib for the Treatment of Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer with Susceptible FGFR Alterations
Press
U.S. FDA Approves AKEEGA (Niraparib and Abiraterone Acetate), the First-And-Only Dual Action Tablet for the Treatment of Patients with BRCA-Positive Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
Press
Data
Janssen to Highlight Latest Research from Nipocalimab Clinical Development Program to Address Unmet Need in Myasthenia Gravis at AANEM 2023 Meeting1
Press
Janssen Aims to Define New Standards of Care in the Treatment of Solid Tumor Cancers with Transformative Data Planned for Presentation at ESMO1
Press
TREMFYA (guselkumab) Maintains Key Efficacy Endpoints Through Three Years for Adults with Moderately to Severely Active Crohn's Disease in a Phase 2 Study1
Press
Janssen Highlights Latest Research for TREMFYA (guselkumab) and Investigational Targeted Oral Peptide JNJ-2113 in Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress1
Press
Landmark Phase 3 MARIPOSA Study Meets Primary Endpoint Resulting in Statistically Significant and Clinically Meaningful Improvement in Progression-Free Survival for RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) plus Lazertinib Versus Osimertinib in Patients with EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Press
Phase 3 MARIPOSA-2 Study Meets Dual Primary Endpoint Resulting in Statistically Significant and Clinically Meaningful Improvement in Progression-Free Survival for RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) Plus Chemotherapy with and without Lazertinib versus Chemotherapy Alone in Patients with EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer after Disease Progression on Osimertinib
Press
Treatment with RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) and Lazertinib Plus Chemotherapy Showed Durable Progression-Free Survival in Patients with Previously Treated EGFR-Mutated Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Press
Janssen to Highlight Latest Advances in Retina Portfolio at the European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) 2023 Annual Meeting1
Press
Product
Biosense Webster Launches the OPTRELL Mapping Catheter with TRUEref Technology for Mapping of Complex Cardiac Arrhythmias
Press
Other
Johnson & Johnson Announces Final Results of Exchange Offer and Finalizes Separation of Kenvue Inc.
Press
Johnson & Johnson Announces Updated Financials and 2023 Guidance Following Completion of the Kenvue Separation
Press
Johnson & Johnson Marks New Era as Global Healthcare Company with Updated Visual Identity
Press
1 Subsequent to the quarter
Full-Year 2023 Guidance:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
($ in Billions, except EPS)
October 2023
August 2023
Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
7.2% - 7.7% / 7.5%
6.2% - 7.2% / 6.7%
Operational Sales2,5/ Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$84.4B - $84.8B / $84.6B
8.5% - 9.0% / 8.7%
$83.6B - $84.4B / $84.0B
7.5% - 8.5% / 8.0%
Estimated Reported Sales3,5/ Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$83.6B - $84.0B / $83.8B
7.5% - 8.0% / 7.7%
$83.2B - $84.0B / $83.6B
7.0% - 8.0% / 7.5%
Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4/ Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$10.02 - $10.08 / $10.05
12.2% - 12.8% / 12.5%
$9.90 - $10.00 / $9.95
11.0% - 12.0% / 11.5%
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$10.07 - $10.13 / $10.10
12.7% - 13.3% / 13.0%
$10.00 - $10.10 / $10.05
12.0% - 13.0% / 12.5%
Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)6
~2,557.2
~2,557.2
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures
2
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Calculated using Euro Average Rate: October 2023 = $1.08 and July 2023 = $1.09 (Illustrative purposes only)
4
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
5
Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine
6
Full Year 2023 Projected Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted) only reflects impact from the Kenvue exchange offer
Note: Percentages may have been rounded
Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.
About Johnson & Johnson:
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.
Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.
Note to Investors Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
THIRD QUARTER
NINE MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2023
2022
Total
Operations
Currency
2023
2022
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|segment of business
|Innovative Medicine (1,2)
|U.S.
8,249
7,438
10.9
10.9
-
23,090
21,229
8.8
8.8
-
|International
5,644
5,776
(2.3
)
(4.3
)
2.0
17,947
18,171
(1.2
)
0.8
(2.0
)
13,893
13,214
5.1
4.3
0.8
41,037
39,400
4.2
5.1
(0.9
)
|Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1,2)
|U.S.
8,249
7,438
10.9
10.9
-
23,090
21,109
9.4
9.4
-
|International
5,603
5,287
5.9
4.3
1.6
16,874
16,801
0.4
2.7
(2.3
)
13,852
12,725
8.9
8.2
0.7
39,964
37,910
5.4
6.4
(1.0
)
|MedTech
|U.S.
3,747
3,356
11.6
11.6
-
11,345
9,932
14.2
14.2
-
|International
3,711
3,426
8.3
9.2
(0.9
)
11,382
10,719
6.2
10.0
(3.8
)
7,458
6,782
10.0
10.4
(0.4
)
22,727
20,651
10.0
12.0
(2.0
)
|U.S.
11,996
10,794
11.1
11.1
-
34,435
31,161
10.5
10.5
-
|International
9,355
9,202
1.6
0.7
0.9
29,329
28,890
1.5
4.2
(2.7
)
|Worldwide
21,351
19,996
6.8
6.4
0.4
63,764
60,051
6.2
7.5
(1.3
)
|U.S.
11,996
10,794
11.1
11.1
-
34,435
31,041
10.9
10.9
-
|International
9,314
8,713
6.9
6.3
0.6
28,256
27,520
2.7
5.5
(2.8
)
|Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1)
$
21,310
19,507
9.2
%
9.0
0.2
$
62,691
58,561
7.1
%
8.4
(1.3
)
|Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|(1) Refer to supplemental sales reconciliation schedule
|(2) Previously referred to as Pharmaceutical
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
THIRD QUARTER
NINE MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2023
2022
Total
Operations
Currency
2023
2022
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|geographic area
|U.S.
$
11,996
10,794
11.1
%
11.1
-
$
34,435
31,161
10.5
%
10.5
-
|Europe
4,727
4,844
(2.4
)
(7.8
)
5.4
15,448
15,540
(0.6
)
(1.0
)
0.4
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
1,171
1,059
10.5
12.8
(2.3
)
3,383
3,084
9.7
15.0
(5.3
)
|Asia-Pacific, Africa
3,457
3,299
4.8
9.4
(4.6
)
10,498
10,266
2.2
8.7
(6.5
)
|International
9,355
9,202
1.6
0.7
0.9
29,329
28,890
1.5
4.2
(2.7
)
|Worldwide
$
21,351
19,996
6.8
%
6.4
0.4
$
63,764
60,051
6.2
%
7.5
(1.3
)
|Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
|THIRD QUARTER
2023
2022
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
|Sales to customers
$
21,351
100.0
$
19,996
100.0
6.8
|Cost of products sold
6,606
30.9
6,172
30.9
7.0
|Gross Profit
14,745
69.1
13,824
69.1
6.7
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
5,400
25.3
4,975
24.9
8.5
|Research and development expense
3,447
16.2
3,485
17.4
(1.1
)
|In-process research and development impairments
206
1.0
-
-
|Interest (income) expense, net
(182
)
(0.8
)
(99
)
(0.5
)
|Other (income) expense, net
499
2.3
226
1.1
|Restructuring
158
0.7
65
0.3
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
5,217
24.4
5,172
25.9
0.9
|Provision for taxes on income
908
4.2
862
4.3
5.3
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
4,309
20.2
$
4,310
21.6
0.0
|Net earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
21,719
148
|Net earnings
$
26,028
$
4,458
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
1.69
$
1.62
4.3
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations
$
8.52
$
0.06
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,549.7
2,661.3
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
17.4
%
16.7
%
|Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations
$
8,033
37.6
$
7,060
35.3
13.8
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
6,777
31.7
$
5,938
29.7
14.1
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
2.66
$
2.23
19.3
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
15.6
%
15.9
%
|(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
|NINE MONTHS
2023
2022
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
|Sales to customers
$
63,764
100.0
$
60,051
100.0
6.2
|Cost of products sold
19,755
31.0
18,512
30.8
6.7
|Gross Profit
44,009
69.0
41,539
69.2
5.9
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
15,702
24.6
14,907
24.8
5.3
|Research and development expense
10,605
16.6
10,425
17.4
1.7
|In-process research and development impairments
255
0.4
610
1.0
|Interest (income) expense, net
(277
)
(0.4
)
(137
)
(0.2
)
|Other (income) expense, net
7,055
11.1
15
0.0
|Restructuring
433
0.6
200
0.4
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
10,236
16.1
15,519
25.8
(34.0
)
|Provision for taxes on income
1,042
1.7
2,376
3.9
(56.1
)
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
9,194
14.4
$
13,143
21.9
(30.0
)
|Net earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
21,910
1,278
|Net earnings
$
31,104
$
14,421
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
3.53
$
4.93
(28.4
)
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations
$
8.42
$
0.48
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,603.4
2,667.5
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
10.2
%
15.3
%
|Adjusted earnings from continuing operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations
$
23,574
37.0
$
21,491
35.8
9.7
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
19,847
31.1
$
18,364
30.6
8.1
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
7.62
$
6.89
10.6
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
15.8
%
14.6
%
|(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Third Quarter
Nine Months Ended
|(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax- as reported
$
4,309
$
4,310
$
9,194
$
13,143
|Pre-tax Adjustments
|Litigation related
(51
)
219
6,986
604
|Intangible Asset Amortization expense
1,132
958
3,384
2,967
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 1
44
377
653
653
|Restructuring related 2
384
92
659
253
|Medical Device Regulation 3
74
78
223
208
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
22
-
102
-
|(Gains)/losses on securities
1,005
164
1,076
684
|IPR&D impairments
206
-
255
610
|Other
-
-
-
(7
)
|Tax Adjustments
|Tax impact on special item adjustments 4
(482
)
(312
)
(2,769
)
(900
)
|Tax legislation and other tax related
134
52
84
149
|Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax
$
6,777
$
5,938
$
19,847
$
18,364
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,549.7
2,661.3
2,603.4
2,667.5
|Adjusted net earnings per share from Continuing Operations (Diluted)
$
2.66
$
2.23
$
7.62
$
6.89
|Operational adjusted net earnings per share from Continuing Operations (Diluted)
$
2.54
$
7.60
|Notes:
1
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs include remaining commitments and obligations, including external manufacturing network exit costs and required clinical trial expenses, associated with the Company's completion of its COVID-19 vaccine contractual commitments.
2
|In fiscal 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Innovative Medicine segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs within therapeutic areas. The R&D program exits are primarily in infectious diseases and vaccines including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, hepatitis and HIV development. The restructuring expenses of $149 million in the quarter ($424 million Q3 YTD) include the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs and asset impairments.
|In the third quarter of 2023, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expense in the quarter of $235 million primarily includes inventory and instrument reserves related to the market and product exits.
3
|European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company's previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices were required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its MedTech operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance which is expected to be completed during 2024.
4
|The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
|THIRD QUARTER 2023 ACTUAL vs. 2022 ACTUAL
|Segments
|Innovative Medicine
|MedTech
|Total
|WW As Reported
5.1
%
10.0
%
6.8
%
|U.S.
10.9
%
11.6
%
11.1
|
%
|International
(2.3
)%
8.3
%
1.6
%
|WW Currency
0.8
(0.4
)
0.4
|U.S.
-
-
-
|International
2.0
(0.9
)
0.9
|WW Operational
4.3
%
10.4
%
6.4
%
|U.S.
10.9
%
11.6
%
11.1
%
|International
(4.3
)%
9.2
%
0.7
%
|Abiomed
(4.6
)
(1.6
)
|U.S.
(7.6
)
(2.3
)
|International
(1.7
)
(0.6
)
|All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures
0.1
0.2
0.1
|U.S.
0.0
0.3
0.1
|International
0.2
0.1
0.2
|WW Adjusted Operational
4.4
%
6.0
%
4.9
%
|U.S.
10.9
%
4.3
%
8.9
%
|International
(4.1
)%
7.6
%
0.3
%
|Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
|NINE MONTHS 2023 ACTUAL vs. 2022 ACTUAL
|Segments
|Innovative Medicine
|MedTech
|Total
|WW As Reported
4.2
%
10.0
%
6.2
%
|U.S.
8.8
%
14.2
%
10.5
%
|International
(1.2
)%
6.2
%
1.5
%
|WW Currency
(0.9
)
(2.0
)
(1.3
)
|U.S.
-
-
-
|International
(2.0
)
(3.8
)
(2.7
)
|WW Operational
5.1
%
12.0
%
7.5
%
|U.S.
8.8
%
14.2
%
10.5
%
|International
0.8
%
10.0
%
4.2
%
|Abiomed
(4.7
)
(1.6
)
|U.S.
(7.9
)
(2.5
)
|International
(1.6
)
(0.6
)
|All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures
0.1
0.1
0.1
|U.S.
0.0
0.1
0.0
|International
0.2
0.0
0.1
|WW Adjusted Operational
5.2
%
7.4
%
6.0
%
|U.S.
8.8
%
6.4
%
8.0
%
|International
1.0
%
8.4
%
3.7
%
|Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|THIRD QUARTER
NINE MONTHS
|% Change
|% Change
|INNOVATIVE MEDICINE SEGMENT (2,3,4)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|IMMUNOLOGY
|US
$
3,193
2,876
11.0
%
11.0
%
-
$
8,506
8,230
3.3
%
3.3
%
-
|Intl
1,656
1,411
17.4
%
15.2
%
2.2
%
4,951
4,587
7.9
%
10.3
%
-2.4
%
|WW
4,849
4,287
13.1
%
12.4
%
0.7
%
13,457
12,817
5.0
%
5.9
%
-0.9
%
|REMICADE
|US
296
350
-15.4
%
-15.4
%
-
849
1,099
-22.7
%
-22.7
%
-
|US Exports (5)
38
39
-2.5
%
-2.5
%
-
112
163
-31.3
%
-31.3
%
-
|Intl
127
169
-25.1
%
-24.3
%
-0.8
%
449
606
-25.9
%
-23.0
%
-2.9
%
|WW
461
558
-17.4
%
-17.1
%
-0.3
%
1,410
1,868
-24.5
%
-23.6
%
-0.9
%
|SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA
|US
310
298
3.9
%
3.9
%
-
866
886
-2.3
%
-2.3
%
-
|Intl
319
248
29.1
%
30.2
%
-1.1
%
829
797
4.1
%
8.6
%
-4.5
%
|WW
629
545
15.3
%
15.8
%
-0.5
%
1,695
1,682
0.8
%
2.9
%
-2.1
%
|STELARA
|US
1,912
1,655
15.5
%
15.5
%
-
5,180
4,766
8.7
%
8.7
%
-
|Intl
951
794
19.9
%
16.2
%
3.7
%
2,925
2,571
13.8
%
15.5
%
-1.7
%
|WW
2,864
2,449
16.9
%
15.8
%
1.1
%
8,105
7,336
10.5
%
11.1
%
-0.6
%
|TREMFYA
|US
634
530
19.6
%
19.6
%
-
1,490
1,303
14.4
%
14.4
%
-
|Intl
258
200
29.0
%
26.3
%
2.7
%
747
613
21.9
%
24.0
%
-2.1
%
|WW
891
729
22.2
%
21.5
%
0.7
%
2,237
1,916
16.8
%
17.4
%
-0.6
%
|OTHER IMMUNOLOGY
|US
2
5
-47.1
%
-47.1
%
-
9
14
-36.1
%
-36.1
%
-
|Intl
0
0
-
-
-
0
0
-
-
-
|WW
2
5
-47.1
%
-47.1
%
-
9
14
-36.1
%
-36.1
%
-
|INFECTIOUS DISEASES
|US
360
390
-7.8
%
-7.8
%
-
1,147
1,266
-9.4
%
-9.4
%
-
|Intl
500
905
-44.8
%
-50.7
%
5.9
%
2,420
2,642
-8.4
%
-9.3
%
0.9
%
|WW
859
1,295
-33.6
%
-37.8
%
4.2
%
3,566
3,908
-8.7
%
-9.3
%
0.6
%
|COVID-19 VACCINE
|US
0
0
-
-
-
0
120
|*
|*
-
|Intl
41
489
-91.5
%
-97.8
%
6.3
%
1,073
1,370
-21.6
%
-23.0
%
1.4
%
|WW
41
489
-91.5
%
-97.8
%
6.3
%
1,073
1,490
-27.9
%
-29.2
%
1.3
%
|EDURANT / rilpivirine
|US
9
9
10.2
%
10.2
%
-
26
27
-0.5
%
-0.5
%
-
|Intl
287
237
21.4
%
13.4
%
8.0
%
816
691
18.2
%
16.4
%
1.8
%
|WW
297
245
21.0
%
13.3
%
7.7
%
843
718
17.5
%
15.8
%
1.7
%
|PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA
|US
345
372
-7.3
%
-7.3
%
-
1,105
1,096
0.9
%
0.9
%
-
|Intl
102
112
-9.5
%
-15.0
%
5.5
%
310
354
-12.5
%
-13.0
%
0.5
%
|WW
447
485
-7.8
%
-9.0
%
1.2
%
1,415
1,450
-2.4
%
-2.5
%
0.1
%
|OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
|US
5
10
-42.7
%
-42.7
%
-
15
24
-35.5
%
-35.5
%
-
|Intl
69
68
2.0
%
5.5
%
-3.5
%
220
228
-3.4
%
0.8
%
-4.2
%
|WW
74
77
-3.6
%
-0.5
%
-3.1
%
235
251
-6.4
%
-2.6
%
-3.8
%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|THIRD QUARTER
NINE MONTHS
|% Change
|% Change
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|NEUROSCIENCE
|US
1,036
919
12.7
%
12.7
%
-
3,043
2,658
14.5
%
14.5
%
-
|Intl
706
763
-7.4
%
-5.1
%
-2.3
%
2,296
2,498
-8.1
%
-4.2
%
-3.9
%
|WW
1,742
1,681
3.6
%
4.6
%
-1.0
%
5,339
5,156
3.5
%
5.4
%
-1.9
%
|CONCERTA / Methylphenidate
|US
57
41
38.1
%
38.1
%
-
191
114
67.4
%
67.4
%
-
|Intl
133
117
13.6
%
15.5
%
-1.9
%
412
362
13.8
%
19.0
%
-5.2
%
|WW
189
158
20.0
%
21.4
%
-1.4
%
603
476
26.7
%
30.7
%
-4.0
%
|INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA
|US
730
684
6.8
%
6.8
%
-
2,164
2,036
6.3
%
6.3
%
-
|Intl
299
348
-14.0
%
-14.4
%
0.4
%
940
1,097
-14.3
%
-11.9
%
-2.4
%
|WW
1,029
1,031
-0.2
%
-0.3
%
0.1
%
3,104
3,132
-0.9
%
-0.1
%
-0.8
%
|SPRAVATO
|US
154
88
75.1
%
75.1
%
-
409
223
83.1
%
83.1
%
-
|Intl
29
12
|*
|*
|*
74
32
|*
|*
|*
|WW
183
100
82.1
%
81.0
%
1.1
%
483
255
88.8
%
88.7
%
0.1
%
|OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
|US
94
106
-11.3
%
-11.3
%
-
278
285
-2.3
%
-2.3
%
-
|Intl
245
286
-13.9
%
-7.8
%
-6.1
%
870
1,007
-13.5
%
-8.5
%
-5.0
%
|WW
340
393
-13.2
%
-8.7
%
-4.5
%
1,149
1,293
-11.0
%
-7.1
%
-3.9
%
|ONCOLOGY
|US
2,219
1,812
22.5
%
22.5
%
-
6,177
5,073
21.8
%
21.8
%
-
|Intl
2,313
2,252
2.7
%
0.7
%
2.0
%
6,865
6,983
-1.7
%
0.3
%
-2.0
%
|WW
4,533
4,064
11.5
%
10.4
%
1.1
%
13,043
12,056
8.2
%
9.3
%
-1.1
%
|CARVYKTI
|US
140
55
|*
|*
-
324
79
|*
|*
-
|Intl
12
-
|*
|*
-
17
-
|*
|*
-
|WW
152
55
|*
|*
-
341
79
|*
|*
-
|DARZALEX
|US
1,369
1,097
24.8
%
24.8
%
-
3,882
3,071
26.4
%
26.4
%
-
|Intl
1,130
955
18.3
%
16.0
%
2.3
%
3,312
2,823
17.3
%
19.7
%
-2.4
%
|WW
2,499
2,052
21.8
%
20.7
%
1.1
%
7,194
5,894
22.1
%
23.2
%
-1.1
%
|ERLEADA
|US
288
254
12.9
%
12.9
%
-
778
693
12.2
%
12.2
%
-
|Intl
342
235
45.8
%
42.3
%
3.5
%
961
647
48.7
%
51.0
%
-2.3
%
|WW
631
490
28.7
%
27.0
%
1.7
%
1,740
1,340
29.8
%
30.9
%
-1.1
%
|IMBRUVICA
|US
264
353
-25.2
%
-25.2
%
-
796
1,072
-25.8
%
-25.8
%
-
|Intl
545
559
-2.5
%
-4.6
%
2.1
%
1,681
1,847
-9.0
%
-7.6
%
-1.4
%
|WW
808
911
-11.3
%
-12.6
%
1.3
%
2,476
2,918
-15.2
%
-14.2
%
-1.0
%
|ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate
|US
16
16
-2.8
%
-2.8
%
-
41
54
-24.9
%
-24.9
%
-
|Intl
199
440
-54.9
%
-55.1
%
0.2
%
646
1,446
-55.3
%
-53.6
%
-1.7
%
|WW
214
456
-53.0
%
-53.2
%
0.2
%
686
1,500
-54.2
%
-52.6
%
-1.6
%
|OTHER ONCOLOGY
|US
143
37
|*
|*
-
357
104
|*
|*
-
|Intl
86
64
34.5
%
30.4
%
4.1
%
248
220
12.5
%
13.8
%
-1.3
%
|WW
229
100
|*
|*
|*
605
324
86.5
%
87.4
%
-0.9
%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|THIRD QUARTER
NINE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
|US
680
604
12.6
%
12.6
%
-
1,964
1,736
13.1
%
13.1
%
-
|Intl
274
247
10.5
%
11.7
%
-1.2
%
835
810
3.0
%
7.4
%
-4.4
%
|WW
954
852
12.0
%
12.4
%
-0.4
%
2,798
2,547
9.9
%
11.3
%
-1.4
%
|OPSUMIT
|US
323
289
12.2
%
12.2
%
-
924
827
11.8
%
11.8
%
-
|Intl
166
152
9.3
%
8.6
%
0.7
%
512
495
3.5
%
6.8
%
-3.3
%
|WW
490
441
11.2
%
10.9
%
0.3
%
1,437
1,322
8.7
%
9.9
%
-1.2
%
|UPTRAVI
|US
336
283
18.9
%
18.9
%
-
978
824
18.7
%
18.7
%
-
|Intl
66
50
30.9
%
33.8
%
-2.9
%
185
162
14.1
%
18.6
%
-4.5
%
|WW
402
333
20.7
%
21.1
%
-0.4
%
1,163
986
18.0
%
18.7
%
-0.7
%
|OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
|US
20
33
-37.1
%
-37.1
%
-
61
86
-28.4
%
-28.4
%
-
|Intl
42
46
-7.5
%
-2.1
%
-5.4
%
137
154
-10.5
%
-2.6
%
-7.9
%
|WW
63
78
-19.8
%
-16.6
%
-3.2
%
199
239
-16.9
%
-11.8
%
-5.1
%
|CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER
|US
763
837
-8.8
%
-8.8
%
-
2,254
2,266
-0.5
%
-0.5
%
-
|Intl
194
198
-2.1
%
-4.7
%
2.6
%
580
651
-10.8
%
-9.8
%
-1.0
%
|WW
957
1,034
-7.5
%
-8.0
%
0.5
%
2,834
2,916
-2.8
%
-2.6
%
-0.2
%
|XARELTO
|US
625
689
-9.4
%
-9.4
%
-
1,840
1,806
1.9
%
1.9
%
-
|Intl
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|WW
625
689
-9.4
%
-9.4
%
-
1,840
1,806
1.9
%
1.9
%
-
|OTHER
|US
139
147
-6.1
%
-6.1
%
-
414
459
-9.9
%
-9.9
%
-
|Intl
194
198
-2.1
%
-4.7
%
2.6
%
580
651
-10.8
%
-9.8
%
-1.0
%
|WW
332
345
-3.8
%
-5.3
%
1.5
%
994
1,110
-10.5
%
-9.8
%
-0.7
%
|TOTAL INNOVATIVE MEDICINE
|US
8,249
7,438
10.9
%
10.9
%
-
23,090
21,229
8.8
%
8.8
%
-
|Intl
5,644
5,776
-2.3
%
-4.3
%
2.0
%
17,947
18,171
-1.2
%
0.8
%
-2.0
%
|WW
$
13,893
13,214
5.1
%
4.3
%
0.8
%
$
41,037
39,400
4.2
%
5.1
%
-0.9
%
|See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
THIRD QUARTER
NINE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
|MEDTECH SEGMENT (2,3)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS
|US
$
891
547
63.0
%
63.0
%
-
$
2,662
1,566
70.0
%
70.0
%
-
|Intl
667
513
29.9
%
32.2
%
-2.3
%
2,019
1,636
23.4
%
28.6
%
-5.2
%
|WW
1,558
1,060
47.0
%
48.1
%
-1.1
%
4,681
3,202
46.2
%
48.9
%
-2.7
%
|ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY
|US
611
520
17.6
%
17.6
%
-
1,791
1,489
20.3
%
20.3
%
-
|Intl
549
453
21.2
%
23.4
%
-2.2
%
1,658
1,454
14.0
%
19.2
%
-5.2
%
|WW
1,161
973
19.3
%
20.3
%
-1.0
%
3,449
2,943
17.2
%
19.8
%
-2.6
%
|ABIOMED
|US
254
-
|*
|*
-
790
-
|*
|*
-
|Intl
57
-
|*
|*
-
176
-
|*
|*
-
|WW
311
-
|*
|*
-
966
-
|*
|*
-
|OTHER INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS
|US
26
27
-3.2
%
-3.2
%
-
81
77
5.9
%
5.9
%
-
|Intl
61
60
1.0
%
3.7
%
-2.7
%
186
181
2.2
%
7.2
%
-5.0
%
|WW
87
87
-0.3
%
1.6
%
-1.9
%
267
258
3.3
%
6.8
%
-3.5
%
|ORTHOPAEDICS
|US
1,349
1,309
3.1
%
3.1
%
-
4,100
3,936
4.2
%
4.2
%
-
|Intl
815
785
3.9
%
1.7
%
2.2
%
2,574
2,504
2.8
%
4.9
%
-2.1
%
|WW
2,164
2,095
3.4
%
2.6
%
0.8
%
6,674
6,440
3.6
%
4.5
%
-0.9
%
|HIPS
|US
239
228
4.9
%
4.9
%
-
730
693
5.4
%
5.4
%
-
|Intl
136
124
9.3
%
7.3
%
2.0
%
432
437
-1.0
%
1.1
%
-2.1
%
|WW
375
352
6.5
%
5.8
%
0.7
%
1,162
1,129
2.9
%
3.8
%
-0.9
%
|KNEES
|US
207
203
2.3
%
2.3
%
-
654
620
5.6
%
5.6
%
-
|Intl
131
115
14.6
%
11.7
%
2.9
%
415
386
7.7
%
9.7
%
-2.0
%
|WW
338
317
6.7
%
5.7
%
1.0
%
1,069
1,005
6.4
%
7.2
%
-0.8
%
|TRAUMA
|US
488
473
3.2
%
3.2
%
-
1,462
1,412
3.5
%
3.5
%
-
|Intl
253
244
4.2
%
0.8
%
3.4
%
775
749
3.5
%
5.0
%
-1.5
%
|WW
742
717
3.5
%
2.4
%
1.1
%
2,238
2,161
3.5
%
4.0
%
-0.5
%
|SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER
|US
415
406
2.3
%
2.3
%
-
1,254
1,211
3.5
%
3.5
%
-
|Intl
295
303
-2.6
%
-3.6
%
1.0
%
952
933
2.0
%
4.7
%
-2.7
%
|WW
710
708
0.2
%
-0.2
%
0.4
%
2,205
2,144
2.8
%
4.0
%
-1.2
%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
THIRD QUARTER
NINE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|SURGERY
|US
994
984
1.1
%
1.1
%
-
2,984
2,897
3.0
%
3.0
%
-
|Intl
1,483
1,439
3.1
%
4.6
%
-1.5
%
4,522
4,410
2.6
%
6.7
%
-4.1
%
|WW
2,479
2,422
2.3
%
3.2
%
-0.9
%
7,507
7,306
2.7
%
5.3
%
-2.6
%
|ADVANCED
|US
455
457
-0.4
%
-0.4
%
-
1,365
1,328
2.8
%
2.8
%
-
|Intl
709
701
1.0
%
2.7
%
-1.7
%
2,139
2,132
0.3
%
4.5
%
-4.2
%
|WW
1,164
1,158
0.5
%
1.5
%
-1.0
%
3,504
3,460
1.3
%
3.8
%
-2.5
%
|GENERAL
|US
540
527
2.4
%
2.4
%
-
1,619
1,569
3.2
%
3.2
%
-
|Intl
775
737
5.1
%
6.5
%
-1.4
%
2,383
2,277
4.7
%
8.8
%
-4.1
%
|WW
1,314
1,264
4.0
%
4.8
%
-0.8
%
4,002
3,846
4.1
%
6.5
%
-2.4
%
|VISION
|US
512
517
-1.0
%
-1.0
%
-
1,599
1,534
4.2
%
4.2
%
-
|Intl
744
689
8.1
%
10.1
%
-2.0
%
2,265
2,170
4.4
%
8.3
%
-3.9
%
|WW
1,256
1,206
4.2
%
5.4
%
-1.2
%
3,864
3,704
4.3
%
6.6
%
-2.3
%
|CONTACT LENSES / OTHER
|US
399
405
-1.2
%
-1.2
%
-
1,252
1,179
6.2
%
6.2
%
-
|Intl
529
503
4.9
%
8.2
%
-3.3
%
1,568
1,533
2.3
%
7.0
%
-4.7
%
|WW
928
908
2.2
%
4.0
%
-1.8
%
2,820
2,712
4.0
%
6.6
%
-2.6
%
|SURGICAL
|US
112
112
-0.1
%
-0.1
%
-
346
355
-2.5
%
-2.5
%
-
|Intl
216
186
16.6
%
15.4
%
1.2
%
698
637
9.6
%
11.7
%
-2.1
%
|WW
328
298
10.3
%
9.5
%
0.8
%
1,044
992
5.3
%
6.6
%
-1.3
%
|TOTAL MEDTECH
|US
3,747
3,356
11.6
%
11.6
%
-
11,345
9,932
14.2
%
14.2
%
-
|Intl
3,711
3,426
8.3
%
9.2
%
-0.9
%
11,382
10,719
6.2
%
10.0
%
-3.8
%
|WW
$
7,458
6,782
10.0
%
10.4
%
-0.4
%
$
22,727
20,651
10.0
%
12.0
%
-2.0
%
|Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely
|* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
|(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency
|(2) Unaudited
|(3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures
|(4) Previously referred to as Pharmaceutical
|(5) Reported as U.S. sales
|Supplemental Sales Reconciliation (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in Millions)
THIRD QUARTER
NINE MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2023
2022
Total
Operations
Currency
2023
2022
Total
Operations
Currency
|Innovative Medicine
|U.S.
$
8,249
7,438
10.9
%
10.9
-
$
23,090
21,229
8.8
%
8.8
-
|International
5,644
5,776
(2.3
)
(4.3
)
2.0
17,947
18,171
(1.2
)
0.8
(2.0
)
|Worldwide
13,893
13,214
5.1
4.3
0.8
41,037
39,400
4.2
5.1
(0.9
)
|COVID-19 Vaccine
|U.S.
-
-
-
-
-
-
120
|*
|*
-
|International
41
489
(91.5
)
(97.8
)
6.3
1,073
1,370
(21.6
)
(23.0
)
1.4
|Worldwide
41
489
(91.5
)
(97.8
)
6.3
1,073
1,490
(27.9
)
(29.2
)
1.3
|Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine
|U.S.
8,249
7,438
10.9
10.9
-
23,090
21,109
9.4
9.4
-
|International
5,603
5,287
5.9
4.3
1.6
16,874
16,801
0.4
2.7
(2.3
)
|Worldwide
13,852
12,725
8.9
8.2
0.7
39,964
37,910
5.4
6.4
(1.0
)
|Worldwide
|U.S.
11,996
10,794
11.1
11.1
-
34,435
31,161
10.5
10.5
-
|International
9,355
9,202
1.6
0.7
0.9
29,329
28,890
1.5
4.2
(2.7
)
|Worldwide
21,351
19,996
6.8
6.4
0.4
63,764
60,051
6.2
7.5
(1.3
)
|COVID-19 Vaccine
|U.S.
-
-
-
-
-
-
120
|*
|*
-
|International
41
489
(91.5
)
(97.8
)
6.3
1,073
1,370
(21.6
)
(23.0
)
1.4
|Worldwide
41
489
(91.5
)
(97.8
)
6.3
1,073
1,490
(27.9
)
(29.2
)
1.3
|Worldwide
|U.S.
11,996
10,794
11.1
11.1
-
34,435
31,041
10.9
10.9
-
|International
9,314
8,713
6.9
6.3
0.6
28,256
27,520
2.7
5.5
(2.8
)
|Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine
$
21,310
19,507
9.2
%
9.0
0.2
$
62,691
58,561
7.1
%
8.4
(1.3
)
|Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding
|* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Q3 QTD - Income Before Tax by Segment*
Dollars in Millions
Innovative Medicine
MedTech
Unallocated
Worldwide Total
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Reported Income Before Tax by Segment From Continuing Operations
|$
4,794
4,186
1,185
1,090
(762
)
(104
)
5,217
5,172
|% to Sales
34.5
%
31.7
%
15.9
%
16.1
%
-3.6
%
-0.5
%
24.4
%
25.9
%
|Intangible asset amortization expense
749
698
383
260
-
-
1,132
958
|In-process research and development impairments
206
-
-
-
-
-
206
-
|Litigation related
(32
)
7
(19
)
212
-
-
(51
)
219
|Loss/(gain) on securities
398
177
(38
)
(13
)
645
-
1,005
164
|Restructuring related
149
23
235
69
-
-
384
92
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
-
-
22
-
-
-
22
-
|Medical Device Regulation
-
-
74
78