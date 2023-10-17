GXO Logistics: GXO Brings Automation Expertise to Eddie Bauer

New highly automated facility to increase efficiency and support growth



GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today an agreement with Eddie Bauer, a SPARC group company, to optimize warehouse operations for the iconic American outdoor brand, including building a fully automated 385,000-square-foot warehouse. The Company will manage Eddie Bauer's retail, ecommerce and reverse logistics, transitioning to the new automated distribution center upon its completion in the first half of 2024.

"We are delighted to put our industry-leading technology and expertise to work for the iconic brand Eddie Bauer," said Eduardo Pelleissone, President, Americas and Asia Pacific, GXO. "The company is outsourcing its ecommerce, retail and reverse logistics and we're looking forward to driving operational efficiencies for Eddie Bauer while supporting its growth strategy."

The new, fully automated site will deploy a totes-to-person picking solution featuring GreyOrange technology as well as autobagger packing machines. GXO has successfully deployed similar totes-to-person solutions at other sites to optimize vertical space and tote-handling applications to deliver agility, accuracy and optimal workflows in support of efulfillment operations.

Mark Dorwart, Chief Logistics Officer, SPARC Group, said "We chose to enter a strategic partnership based on GXO's proven expertise in automation and its commitment to continuous improvement. With GXO's new automated warehouse, we expect to achieve higher efficiency and increased productivity as well as enhance service to our customers."

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit? GXO.com ?for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Eddie Bauer

For more than 100 years, outdoor brand Eddie Bauer, owned by leading retail enterprise SPARC Group, LLC (SPARC), has been inspiring, enabling, and empowering people to live their adventure with products that are built to last. Their performance outerwear, apparel, footwear, accessories, and gear are available at eddiebauer.com and more than 200 stores in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Japan, and other international markets.

Media contacts



Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Fallon McLoughlin

+1 203-399-6998

Fallon.McLoughlin@gxo.com