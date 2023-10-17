Predmaster Launches AI-powered Crypto Prediction Tool for Master Traders

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Global cryptocurrency expert, Predmaster, today announces the launch of its groundbreaking digital currency trading platform. Designed to maximise the benefits of AI technology for De-Fi investors around the world, Predmaster helps master traders to manage finances and investments through the power of price prediction.

As the first decentralized prediction exchange powered by Artificial Intelligence, Predmaster is a platform born to empower traders that are looking to the future - not just today. By generating accurate predictions from a deep bank of historical trading data, Predmaster's AI-powered forecasts give users a competitive advantage over traditional traders.

To celebrate its launch, Predmaster is hosting a Tournament-to-Earn event. Developed from testnet to mainnet, participants will have the opportunity to compete against other traders from around the world, showcasing their own predictive skills to earn a host of rewards.

With a full-scope marketing campaign also designed from testnet to mainnet, Predmaster is doubling down on its investment in the industry to entice new traders to the scene, as well as supporting long-standing investors.

Valkil at Predmaster, says, "At its core, the cryptocurrency market is one of intense innovation and constant progression. We believe that Predmaster is the hallmark of what makes this industry so special - helping others to secure their financial future through informed, strategic investment.

"With our Tournament-to-Earn, we hope to raise awareness of what our platform has to offer, as well as celebrating the crypto community and all who are a part of making it as great as it is."

Built on the Binance Chain, opBNB, and will be built on Base and U2U, Predmaster provides a unique perspective on market movements by not just focusing on what has happened, but what will happen next. Enhanced AI functionality provides users with a range of benefits, from personalised trading insights to risk assessments.

To find out more about Predmaster and to be a part of its exciting upcoming tournament, visit the website, here: www.predmaster.ai

Contact person: Valkil

Company name: PREDMASTER

Website: https://www.predmaster.ai

Email: contact@predmaster.ai

SOURCE: PREDMASTER

