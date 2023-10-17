

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), an investment major, on Tuesday announced a deal to invest in Catalio Capital Management, LP, an investment firm focused on breakthrough biomedical technology and innovative health care companies.



Pursuant to the agreement, KKR will acquire a minority economic stake in Catalio and will invest in Catalio's funds.



The addition of new capital is expected to accelerate Catalio's growth trajectory and talent acquisition, as well as anchor its investment strategies.



Ali Satvat, Partner, Co-Head of Americas Health Care and Global Head of Health Care Strategic Growth at KKR, said: 'The life sciences sector represents a growing market opportunity and has been an important area of focus for our health care growth strategy, which will be further accelerated through our partnership with Catalio...'



Post transaction, George Petrocheilos and R. Jacob Vogelstein, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Catalio will continue to own a controlling stake in Catalio.



Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to KKR. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal advisor to Catalio.



