Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2023) - Outcrop Silver & Gold (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (FSE: MRG) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

Ian Harris, President & CEO, will be presenting on November 8th at 9:40 AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Kathy Li

Vice President Investor Relations

7787832818

li@outcropsilverandgold.com

https://outcropsilverandgold.com/

About Outcrop Silver & Gold

Outcrop Silver is advancing the Santa Ana high-grade silver deposit with exploration activities aiming to expand the current mineral resource. Santa Ana is being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with decades of experience in Colombia.