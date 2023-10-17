Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2023) - Barton Gold (ASX: BGD) (OTCQB: BGDFF), South Australia's leading independent gold developer with 1.3Moz Au, a gold mill, and major growth drilling operations underway, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

The Company's MD, Alexander Scanlon, will be presenting on November 7th at 10:00am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Barton Gold

Barton Gold is an ASX, OTCQB and Frankfurt listed Australian gold developer with ~1.3Moz Au JORC Mineral Resources, advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the renowned central Gawler Craton of South Australia. Barton is well funded and growing its Tarcoola and Tunkillia Gold Projects toward the Company's ambition to develop South Australia's largest independent gold producer, targeting 150,000oz annual production. Barton is targeting multiple near-term Resources upgrades, with three drilling rigs active.Barton's Central Gawler Mill processed ore from its Tarcoola Gold Project during 2017 - 2018 with ~94% recoveries, providing a platform for early 'Stage 1' operations and toll milling options for multiple regional explorers. Barton is already actively producing concentrates from mill recoveries and existing stockpiled ore, and has produced over $5m worth of gold to date.