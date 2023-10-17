Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2023) - Strathmore Plus Uranium (TSXV: SUU), exploring for uranium in the prolific Gas Hills and Shirley Basin areas of Wyoming, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

Jamie Bannerman will be presenting on November 7th at 4:00 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Jamie Bannerman

Director Corporate Development

250-868-6553

jamie@rdcapital.com

info@strathmoreplus.com

About Strathmore Plus Uranium

Strathmore has 3 fully permitted uranium projects in Wyoming, including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.