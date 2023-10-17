7m+ users will have extended access to DeFi via Unizen API.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2023) - Unizen is thrilled to announce a transformative strategic partnership with Carbon Browser (via LDX.FI), a pioneering force in the realm of Web 3.0 browsers. This partnership is a significant milestone in the evolution of decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web 3.0 technologies, granting over 7 million LDX.FI users direct access to Unizen's cutting-edge trade engine.

Figure 1: Unizen API: Empowering Carbon Browser Users in DeFi Evolution via LDX.FI

About Carbon Browser

Carbon Browser, a product of Carbon Browser X Labs in collaboration with the renowned cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has rapidly gained prominence in the decentralized web space. With its user-friendly interface, lightweight design, and unwavering commitment to user privacy, security, and decentralized browsing, Carbon Browser boasts a dedicated user base exceeding 7 million. As the only Web3 browser with 7M+ downloads and 61K daily active users, it facilitates Web3 exploration, asset swapping, and bridging.

Carbon Browser operates as a fast decentralized Web3 browser guaranteeing 100% privacy, featuring an integrated multi-chain wallet for cross-chain swaps, and providing an AdBlock feature.

Notably, Carbon Browser's user base spans the globe, with top GEOs including the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Germany, and Indonesia. The API integration with Unizen's trade engine extends decentralized trading benefits to these users and regions.



Make sure to try Carbon Browser for IOS and Android.

Empowering Users with Unizen's Trade Engine

The integration of Unizen's potent API into Carbon Browser is a groundbreaking development in the DeFi industry. This strategic partnership grants LDX.FI users the unprecedented ability to harness the full potential of Unizen's trade engine directly through their industry-first web3 browser. This collaboration elevates Carbon Browser's capabilities, offering users seamless access to DeFi markets and highlighting mutual benefits from this innovative fusion of technologies.

Key Features and Benefits of the Integration

Swift Data Access: Access sub-second quotes, enabling faster decision-making.

Maximized Returns: Enjoy maximum returns on decentralized trades, conveniently within your browser.

Seamless Cross-Chain Trading: Effortlessly conduct cross-chain transactions, making trading efficient and cost-effective without leaving your browser.

Direct DeFi Access: Browser users gain decentralized finance markets and assets directly via LDX.FI.

Enhanced User Experience: The integration enhances user experience through a more intuitive and seamless interface, seamlessly connecting major features and offering an impressive up to 10x boost in returns when conducting swaps via Unizen's API.

Expansive Asset Selection: Browser users via LDX.FI will gain access to more than 20,000+ assets across 9 chains and over 156 decentralized exchanges, diversifying their investment opportunities and financial choices.

Implications for the Unizen Community

The incorporation of Unizen's trade capabilities into Carbon Browser / LDX.FI is poised to usher in a significant increase in trade volume within the Unizen trade engine. Subsequent integrations of Unizen's API are anticipated to compound this growth, spanning volume, user base expansion, and native-asset burn rates. Notably, the token burn mechanism, central to Unizen's hyper-deflationary tokenomics, responds to market volatility, ensuring its resilience regardless of market conditions.

Hyper-Deflationary Tokenomics

The projected surge in trading volume is intrinsically linked to Unizen's hyper-deflationary tokenomics, designed to increase the burn rates for the $ZCX token, benefiting Unizen's token holders and community members. The integration underscores the practical utility of Unizen's API, introducing it to millions of users.

Looking Forward

Unizen is enthusiastic about supporting Carbon Browser / LDX.FI's ever-expanding user base with the Unizen API, providing them with direct and effortless access to the DeFi market. This collaboration reaffirms our capacity to compete with industry giants like 1inch and Paraswap, emphasizing the symbiotic advantages anticipated from this partnership and future integrations.

Unizen

Unizen is an entirely new category of DEX Aggregator with comprehensive omni-chain access and UTXO support. We offer unparalleled returns on decentralized trades industry-wide. Even compared to leading DEX Aggregators like 1inch, Paraswap and Matcha.

Our platform boasts a seamless experience with zero bridging, no sign-ups, and no KYC requirements, all while maintaining complete decentralization. We've created an entirely new class of DEX Aggregator, distinguished by an industry-leading Unizen Liquidity Distribution Mechanism (U-LDM), comprehensive omni-chain access, and UTXO support (starting with native Bitcoin).

Our industry leading innovations give us the ability to provide the highest returns on decentralized trades in the world, full stop.

Carbon Browser

Crafted by Carbon Browser X Labs and in strategic collaboration with Binance, Carbon Browser boldly steps into the digital realm as a revolutionary Web 3.0 browser, delivering an ad-free experience, enhancing secure browsing with a decentralized VPN (dVPN), and seamlessly integrating a cryptocurrency wallet, facilitating transactions across diverse blockchain networks and enabling interactions with decentralized applications (dApps). Boasting a robust user base of over 7 million, Carbon Browser provides a user-centric, lightweight, and secure digital environment, available on Android with imminent releases on additional platforms, including iOS, PC, and Mac OS. As an open-source browser, it has captured attention across various platforms, underscoring its escalating significance in the decentralized web arena.

