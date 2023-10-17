ICAS Announces Availability of Empire Smart School and Security Portfolio

Schools Can Access New York State Funds to Acquire Video Surveillance, Digital Signage, Public Address, and Vape Detection Solutions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / ICAS, a leader in advanced IT infrastructure deployment, announced the availability of its Empire Smart School and Security Portfolio. The bundle includes innovative video surveillance, digital signage, public address, and vape detection products, and is available to both public and private schools, universities, and colleges throughout New York State.

The Empire Smart School and Security Portfolio incorporates advanced products from the leading technology providers in the country. These include:

Video Surveillance and Access Control: Integrated hardware, software, network infrastructure, and installation that enables school officials to monitor a school environment indoors and outside. The solution includes 1K10-rated cameras, a Forensic WDR, and OptimizedIR functions to deliver clear images, even in challenging lighting environments. The solution also supports electronic access control capabilities to allow authorized personnel and visitors to enter school facilities.

Digital Signage: Innovative hardware and software that improves communication among staff members. Includes content that can be customized to address specific needs.

Public Address Systems: Innovative hardware, combined with both analog and IP-based systems, as well as professional installation. Ensures reliable notifications in both emergency and standard situations.

Vape Detection: Advanced technology automatically detects vape use in indoor areas such as bathrooms, locker rooms, and corridors, and sends instant notifications to school administrators. The AI-driven technology has no camera or recording capabilities, ensuring that all privacy and security requirements are properly satisfied. The solution includes all system hardware, software, and expert installation.

Products in the Empire Smart School and Security Portfolio can be acquired individually or as a bundle. The solutions comply with New York State Department of Education guidelines, and can be purchased through existing grants available through the State.

Headquartered in New York City, ICAS has been serving public and private schools throughout the New York metropolitan area for over 40 years. The company is registered with New York State, and provides a full range of communications, emergency notification, and security solutions to schools. ICAS uses its own highly trained staff to install advanced technologies, ensuring that educators can confidently utilize each product and service to achieve their short- and long-term objectives.

"Maintaining a safe and healthy school environment is of the utmost importance to administrators, staff, and parents throughout New York, and we are confident our portfolio enables schools to provide the highest level of security without interfering with the educational experience," said Matthew Bonfitto, co-founder and chief executive officer of ICAS. "What's more, these solutions can be acquired at no cost through funds made available through the New York State Department of Education. This gives educators a viable path to secure their facilities and improve communication without impacting their budgets."

For additional information on ICAS's Empire Smart School and Security Portfolio, please visit https://www.icascorp.com/empire-smart-school-security-portfolio/

About ICAS

New York City-based ICAS is a leader in IT infrastructure deployment, serving a diverse client base that includes Fortune 500 companies and institutional and municipal entities. Specializing in the installation and implementation of structured cabling, fiber optics, electrical systems, security systems, and other essential components that serve as the mission-critical backbones of enterprises and educational institutions, ICAS ensures its clients are always InGoodCompany. More information about ICAS and its broad range of capabilities can be found at www.icascorp.com.

