LQR House Inc.: LQR House Forms Strategic Alliance With Beväge, Poised to Revolutionize E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Channels

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a leading marketing agency specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, is proud to announce its strategic alliance with Beväge®. Beväge® is the latest cutting-edge consumer product from well known entrepreneur/inventor Dean Levin. Through this partnership, LQR House will spearhead website development and create a dynamic marketing strategy. Leveraging its connection with CWSpirits.com and an influential network of over 550 alcohol industry influencers, this collaboration will drive Beväge®'s e-commerce and direct-to-consumer presence. Additionally, LQR House has enlisted XMedia to lead the development of the e-commerce platform and its associated SEO and paid strategies.

Beväge's® revolutionary and patented technology optimizes and enhances the taste of beverages by accelerating the traditional decanting process and adds the unique ability to age the beverage where appropriate. The proprietary decanter and beväging® process enables optimal flavor and consistency to be the equivalent of (up to) 10 years without altering the unique qualities and signature essence of the respective spirit or wine. Beväge® technologies enhance by delivering exceptional quality and optimum flavor with each sip whether it be spirits, wines, or a variety of drinks including juices, coffee, tea, carbonated drinks and more. So, an inexpensive bottle of wine is elevated to taste like a much more expensive and fuller flavored bottle and a less expensive bottle of spirit approaches one of a much high cost and caliber. The result is that Beväge® pays for itself in only a few bottles.

Dean, the ingenious mind behind Beväge®, has a storied history of creating groundbreaking consumer products. He was the visionary behind a highly successful well-known household consumer product which generated global sales exceeding $1 billion. Dean was instrumental in, working with many notable industry figures. His development of cutting-edge technologies showcases his expertise in product innovation and customer-centric approaches including establishing and launching what became known as the "Home Theater" industry.

Dean shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We're constantly approached by numerous major retailers and investment firms worldwide, all eager to acquire Beväge®. With my experience in launching new products, I knew we needed a different approach. After my initial conversations with Sean and the LQR House team, I knew they were the right partner to help us realize the full potential of this breakthrough product."

Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House, expressed his excitement about working with Dean Levin on this launch saying, "Being able to collaborate closely with Dean, the creative genius behind multiple global consumer products is incredibly exciting. Bevage LLC had a multitude of other options and was drawn to our innovative and fresh marketing approach. What worked in the past is no longer relevant, and staying at the forefront of the latest marketing trends is LQR House's expertise. Our mission is to turn unique products into viral sensations, and we intend to do just that with Beväge®."

Together, the LQR House and Bevage LLC alliance will ensure that the easy to use, revolutionary and portable Beväge® system becomes a household staple across America, fundamentally altering the way people enjoy any of their favorite spirits, wines, and beverages.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House is a premier marketing agency specializing in the spirits and beverage industry. With an in-depth understanding of market dynamics and an unwavering commitment to innovation, LQR House empowers brands to excel in a fiercely competitive landscape. The Company's expertise encompasses brand development, pioneering marketing strategies, and dynamic influencer partnerships, facilitating clients in achieving their objectives and reaching unprecedented heights. Notably, LQR House distinguishes itself by crafting unique and tailored marketing solutions for alcohol brands. Moreover, the Company has forged an exclusive partnership with the specialized alcohol beverage e-commerce platform, CWSpirits.com. This strategic collaboration enables LQR House to measure the return on investment (ROI) of its campaigns by directly correlating them with sales, leveraging AI on CWSpirits.com to enhance the customer experience and consistently drive conversions.

About Bevage LLC

Bevage LLC is a ground-breaking company with a unique lifestyle product in the consumer space. The patented Beväge® technology enhances the flavor profile of spirits, wines, and a wide range of beverages and has introduced the ability to transform everyday libations into something truly special. Beväge® simultaneously delivers optimized accelerated decanting of white, rosé and red wines in minutes, unlike virtually every existing red wine (only) decanting product, which at best produces simply a momentary decanting benefit. Those who don't have, or want to wait the hours of time required to yield improved wine tasting results especially appreciate it. The product works especially well with more affordable younger wines and spirits since it doesn't alter their intended and distinctive tasting characters. While premium wines and spirits can typically be quite costly, Beväge® delivers a simple, effective solution to enhance and optimize all of them without limitation. Even the taste profiles of moderately priced wines and spirits achieve qualities reflecting and rivaling the more expensive, top of the line offerings. Beväge's® lytespyn® technology is effective for beverages typically requiring an extended period of years before drinking, as it enables them to be enjoyed much, much sooner. Beväge's® has been successfully endorsed in more than 40,000 global taste tests.

