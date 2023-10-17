

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) reported a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.684 billion, or $6.73 per share. This compares with $1.778 billion, or $6.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Lockheed Martin Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.695 billion or $6.77 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $16.878 billion from $16.583 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.684 Bln. vs. $1.778 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.73 vs. $6.71 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $6.67 -Revenue (Q3): $16.878 Bln vs. $16.583 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: ~$27- $27.20 Full year revenue guidance: ~$66.250- $66.750Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken