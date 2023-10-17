Eucure Biopharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("Biocytogen", HKEX: 02315), will attend and present a poster at the ESMO Congress 2023, taking place in Madrid, Spain from October 20-24, 2023. The poster will summarize data from a completed phase I study of YH003, an independently developed anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody (mAb).

Poster title: Phase I open-label, dose escalation and expansion study of YH003, an anti-CD40 agonist monoclonal antibody in combination with toripalimab in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumours.

Presenting author: Dr. Ben Markman

Clinical Trial #: NCT04481009

Final publication number (FPN): 1041P

Category: Investigational immunotherapy

Presentation date: Monday 23 October

Clinical data indicates that YH003 has favorable pharmacokinetics, and is well tolerated when used in combination with the anti-PD-1 mAb Toripalimab. The combination therapy has also shown encouraging anti-tumor activity in patients with advanced solid tumors.

About YH003

YH003 is a humanized IgG2 agonistic anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody. Whether used as a single agent or in combination with anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody drugs, YH003 demonstrated strong anti-tumor effects in multiple tumor models in Biocytogen's humanized CD40 mice, without exhibiting hepatotoxicity or other toxicities. Pharmacodynamic studies in mice indicates that YH003 significantly increased the infiltration of anti-tumor T cells into tumors. Currently, YH003 is undergoing phase II multi-regional clinical trials (MRCTs) for the treatment of patients with unresectable/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and melanoma.

About Eucure

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocytogen, Eucure Biopharma undertakes the mission of clinical development for Biocytogen's R&D pipelines. Relying on a strong clinical development team and extensive clinical development experience, Eucure Biopharma focuses on antibody drug therapy for oncology and other indications. The company has established a product pipeline for more than 10 targets, with 1 asset in Phase II MRCTs, 3 assets in phase I clinical trials and 1 asset having received IND approvals. For more information, please visit www.eucure.com.

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen (HKEX: 02315) is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. Using its proprietary RenMab/RenLite/RenNano mice platforms for fully human monoclonal, bispecific/multispecific antibody and nanobody development, Biocytogen has integrated its in vivo drug efficacy screening platforms and strong clinical development expertise to streamline the entire drug development process. Biocytogen is undertaking a large-scale project to develop first-in-class and/or best-in-class antibody drugs for more than 1000 targets, known as Project Integrum (RenMice HiTS Platform). As of June 30, 2023, 50 therapeutic antibody co-development/out-licensing/transfer agreements and 42 target-nominated RenMice licensing projects have been established worldwide, including several partnerships with multinational pharmaceutical companies (MNCs). Biocytogen's pipeline is comprised of 10 core assets, with partnerships established for multiple clinical assets. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in China (Haimen Jiangsu, Shanghai), USA (Boston, San Francisco), and Germany (Heidelberg). For more information, please visit http://en.biocytogen.com.cn.

