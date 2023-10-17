Altavair L.P. ("Altavair"), a leader in commercial aviation finance, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Hoesley as Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. Hoesley will assume responsibility for Marketing, Trading, and Portfolio Management, in addition to his current responsibilities leading Financing and Investment. Mr. Hoesley will continue reporting directly to Altavair's CEO, Steve Rimmer.

"We are delighted to promote Matt to CCO and I look forward to working with him in this new more strategic capacity," said Mr. Rimmer. "This role will have an ever-increasing influence on shaping and driving Altavair's business direction, better serving our customers and delivering on the company's growth plans."

"I greatly appreciate this opportunity and thank Steve and the rest of the Altavair team for their support as I move into this new position," said Mr. Hoesley. "I look forward to growing the business and building on the strength of our existing customer relationships."

Mr. Hoesley joined Altavair in 2005 as a Pricing Associate and has since held positions as Marketing Director for EMEA, Head of Finance and Portfolio Management, and, most recently, Head of Originations.

About Altavair L.P.

Altavair L.P. is an asset manager focusing on the acquisition of new and used commercial aircraft for leasing to domestic and international passenger airlines and cargo operators. Since its inception in 2003, Altavair has completed over $10 billion in commercial aircraft lease transactions with over 60 airline customers in 28 countries representing over 200 individual Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Altavair maintains offices in Seattle, London, Dublin and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.altavair.com.

