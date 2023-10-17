Connect to critical integration points with over 60 pre-built connectors

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern businesses, today at Subscribed Connect London introduced the Integration Hub to the Zuora® Platform, making it even faster for technical teams to easily configure and maintain Zuora's 60+ pre-built connectors to CRM, CPQ, ERP, payment gateways and more. With drag-and-drop integration all in one place, the Integration Hub helps reduce time to go-live with modern billing and revenue systems, enabling businesses to adapt with relative speed and ease.

As modern businesses expand globally, add new business units and evolve business processes, integrations between systems change and new connections are added. Businesses need to extend billing and revenue to an average of eight systems, often adding more connections as the business expands. With its pre-built connectors, the Zuora Integration Hub helps companies reduce time needed to set up these integration points and go live. After implementation, IT and Engineering teams can also minimize the cost and time needed to maintain custom integrations.

"IT and Engineering teams are frequently tasked to build and update necessary integrations across a web of systems, from quoting and commerce to tax and payment gateways," said Shakir Karim, Vice President, Product Management, Platform at Zuora. "The Zuora Integration Hub is about helping customers not only keep pace with the market, but stay ahead of it with a one-stop-shop to configure all connectors."

The Zuora Integration Hub includes:

Over 60 pre-built, configuration based connectors to enterprise applications, including new connectors for App Stores, Tax, CPQ, ERP, and Data Warehouses

A Click-to-Connect user interface (UI) to empower admins to easily set up new integrations and modify data mappings directly within Zuora

Comprehensive Developer Toolkits and Quickstart APIs to connect to any modern application

"We are excited about Zuora's pre-built connectors strategy, and especially the new Hubspot Connector," said Irina Chitimia, Solution Architect at Visma. "It lets us onboard new business units faster and allows us to quickly connect existing systems. As our business keeps evolving, it's critical to have these integration points and be able to quickly update them."

Zuora's Integration Hub will be available in late 2023. To learn more about Zuora's pre-built connectors, please visit here.

Zuora provides a leading monetization suite for modern businesses across all industries, enabling companies to unlock and grow customer-centric business models. Zuora serves as an intelligent hub that monetizes and orchestrates the complete quote to cash and revenue recognition process at scale. Through its industry leading technology and expertise, Zuora helps more than 1,000 companies around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Zoom nurture and monetize direct, digital customer relationships. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora operates offices around the world in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora monetization suite, please visit www.zuora.com.

