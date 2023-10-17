MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE American: MAIA), a clinical stage company developing telomere-targeting immunotherapies for cancer, announced its participation in the International Biochemistry Congress 2023, organized by the Turkish Biochemical Society, which will be held in Turkey from October 29 to November 1, 2023.

On October 30th, MAIA's Chief Scientific Officer Sergei Gryaznov, Ph.D. will deliver a presentation detailing the latest findings from an investigational new drug-enabling study of MAIA's second generation telomere-targeting agents derived from lipid-modified THIO molecules. The title of Dr. Gryaznov's presentation will be "Telomerase-driven Telomeric DNA Modification as Potential Broad-spectrum Cancer Treatment Platform."

"The objective for our second-generation telomere-targeting molecule program is to discover new compounds with improved specificity towards cancer cells relative to normal cells and potentially increased anticancer activity, as well as better chemistry manufacturing control characteristics," said Vlad Vitoc, M.D., MAIA's Chief Executive Officer. "Previous preclinical studies of several of our second-generation THIO-like agents have shown significantly higher efficacy than THIO. We look forward to presenting the latest findings at the end of this month."

THIO is currently in Phase 2 human clinical trials for non-small cell lung cancer treatment.

About THIO

THIO (6-thio-dG or 6-thio-2'-deoxyguanosine) is a first-in-class investigational telomere-targeting agent currently in clinical development to evaluate its activity in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). Telomeres, along with the enzyme telomerase, play a fundamental role in the survival of cancer cells and their resistance to current therapies. The modified nucleotide 6-thio-2'-deoxyguanosine (THIO) induces telomerase-dependent telomeric DNA modification, DNA damage responses, and selective cancer cell death. THIO-damaged telomeric fragments accumulate in cytosolic micronuclei and activates both innate (cGAS/STING) and adaptive (T-cell) immune responses. The sequential treatment with THIO followed by PD-(L)1 inhibitors resulted in profound and persistent tumor regression in advanced, in vivo cancer models by induction of cancer type-specific immune memory. THIO is presently developed as a second or later line of treatment for NSCLC for patients that have progressed beyond the standard-of-care regimen of existing checkpoint inhibitors.

About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.

MAIA is a targeted therapy, immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential first-in-class drugs with novel mechanisms of action that are intended to meaningfully improve and extend the lives of people with cancer. Our lead program is THIO, a potential first-in-class cancer telomere targeting agent in clinical development for the treatment of NSCLC patients with telomerase-positive cancer cells. For more information, please visit www.maiabiotech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

MAIA cautions that all statements, other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels or activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that statements are not forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on current estimates, assumptions and expectations by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: (i) the initiation, timing, cost, progress and results of our preclinical and clinical studies and our research and development programs, (ii) our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical studies, (iii) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, (iv) our ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize our product candidates and to improve the manufacturing process, (v) the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates, (vi) the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates and our ability to serve those markets, (vii) our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates and (viii) other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In this release, unless the context requires otherwise, "MAIA," "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refers to MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231017795525/en/

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries

MAIA Biotechnology

Joseph McGuire

Chief Financial Officer

jmcguire@maiabiotech.com

904-228-2603

Investor Relations

ir@maiabiotech.com