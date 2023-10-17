FutureRx Part D Stars Selected by Imperial Health Plans

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / FutureRx ® (FRx) announced today that its innovative FRx cloud-based healthcare platform for health plans and pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) will be implemented by Imperial Health Plan of California, Inc. to enhance medication adherence among its Medicare Advantage population. The health plan will leverage the platform's Part D Stars module to automate business processes, enhance medication adherence, and improve Part D Star ratings.

"At Imperial Health Plan, our vision is to deliver clinically effective and sustainable value-based care that achieves exceptional outcomes, a significant aspect of which is ensuring medication adherence by our members," said Dr. Paveljit Bindra, CEO, Imperial Health. "By automating and streamlining much of this high-touch, resource-intensive process, FRx Part D Stars will help our pharmacy team prioritize its outreach to focus on members who are most at-risk for adverse health events, supporting improved health outcomes and enhanced performance on CMS Star Adherence measures."

The FRx Part D Stars module simplifies the complex process of tracking and improving CMS Part D Star ratings with actionable insights and data-driven recommendations that drive performance. It identifies those members who are not getting their prescribed medications, which can negatively impact the member's health and a health plan's Part D Stars rating, while reducing administrative burdens and enhancing member and provider satisfaction and retention. The FRx architecture allows for rapid implementation and corresponding market-leading speed-to-value.

"FRx platform is ideal for a rapidly growing health plan like Imperial Health Plan that prioritizes quality care and outcomes," said Anil Kottoor, CEO, FutureRx. "We are excited for our FRx Part D Stars module to play a key role in helping Imperial achieve Imperial Health's care quality and Star rating goals through the transformative power of cutting-edge technology, advanced analytics, and expert support."

About FutureRx

FutureRx (FRx) offers a first-of-its-kind healthcare platform for health plans and pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) that combines technology and access to pre-vetted fully integrated service providers on a single platform. FRx is a cloud-based, modular, user-configurable technology solution that was built from the ground up to meet complex and continuously evolving compliance requirements in today's Medicare and Medicaid environment. FRx modules, which can be purchased together or individually as needed, currently include Drug Management (DMP), Formulary Management, Rx Prior Authorization, Grievance and Appeals (RD), Complaint Tracking (CTM), Customer Service, Medication Therapy Management (MTM), and PDE Insights. For more information, visit https://futurerx.com/.

About Imperial Health Plan of California, Inc.

Imperial Health Plan of California, Inc. is approved by the California Department of Managed Health Care to offer full-service Medicare Advantage coverage, including a Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plan and a Chronic Condition Special needs plan, over numerous counties in California. The company's mission is to deliver valuable care so that members are healthy in body, mind, and spirit to achieve their inherent potential. The company's vision is to provide clinically effective and sustainable value-based care to achieve exceptional outcomes for its members.

