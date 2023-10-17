Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, our Latin American Network for Diversity (LAND) employee resource group in North America hosted a keynote session featuring a panel of Latino leaders at Kimberly-Clark.

During the session, the leaders shared why bringing your authentic self to work matters and how Hispanic culture plays a role in supporting their teams and business objectives. The leaders also engaged and inspired the audience to recognize their capacity to dream big, be adaptable and resilient, learn how to recognize the benefits of cultural competency and tap into their innate optimism, all while approaching their professional lives.

A big thank you to these talented leaders for their support of our Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations!

About Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, Kimberly-Clark is committed to its purpose of Better Care for a Better World. The company's portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, holds No. 1 or No. 2 share position in approximately 80 countries. Kimberly-Clark use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure its business thrives for decades to come.

To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow Kimberly-Clark on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793670/kimberly-clark-celebrates-hispanic-heritage-month