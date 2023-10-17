StorPool Storage: StorPool Builds Superior Storage Platform Block by Block

Latest iteration of software introduces numerous new features, including near-zero performance impact Erasure Coding that improves data efficiency and expanded cloud management platform integrations.

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StorPool Storage today released the 21st major version of its primary storage platform, which introduces new capabilities and features including fast and efficient Erasure Coding, cloud management integration improvements and enhanced data efficiency - some of which have never been previously available from any block storage vendor.

The company's next-generation software platform transforms standard hardware into ultra-fast, highly available and scalable storage systems at up to half the hardware cost per usable terabyte. With StorPool, organizations streamline their entire IT operations through the implementation of a single storage system to serve all their workloads and connect all their cloud platforms through a hands-off approach to storage infrastructure.

With this new release, StorPool introduces major improvements to its award-winning data protection, efficiency, availability, and compatibility expertise. Chief among the highlights of v21's improvements is the unique implementation of Erasure Coding that protects against drive failure or corruption with virtually no impact on read/write performance.

When deployed on at least five all-NVMe storage servers, StorPool's state-of-the-art implementation of Erasure Coding provides four key capabilities:

Cross-Node Data Protection - information is protected across servers with two parity objects so that any two servers can fail and data remains safe and accessible. Per-Volume Policy Management - volumes can be protected with triple replication or Erasure Coding, with per-volume live conversion between data protection schemes. Delayed Batch-Encoding - incoming data is initially written with three copies and later encoded in bulk to greatly reduce data processing overhead and minimized impact on latency for user I/O operations. Always-On Operations - up to two storage nodes can be rebooted or brought down for maintenance while the entire storage system remains running with all data remaining available.

"Delivering high-performance erasure coding on scale-out primary block storage that protects against multiple concurrent drive and node failures is genius," said Marc Staimer, President, Dragon Slayer Consulting. "It makes multiple concurrent drive or node failures a 'non-event' with nominal to no performance impact while accelerating data rebuilds - not drive rebuilds - by orders of magnitude."

With the new Erasure Coding capabilities provided in the latest StorPool offering, customers can now select a more granular data protection scheme for each workload, right-sizing the data footprint for each individual use case. In large-scale deployments, customers can perform cross-rack Erasure Coding to enable their storage systems to benefit from data efficiency gains while simultaneously ensuring the survival of failure from up to two racks.

Other major enhancements deployed as part of StorPool Storage's v21 release include:

Improved iSCSI Scalability - allowing customers to export up to 1000 iSCSI targets per node, especially useful for large-scale deployments.

CloudStack Plug-In Improvements - introduces support for CloudStack's volume encryption and partial zone-wide storage that enables easy live migration between compute hosts.

OpenNebula Add-On Improvements - now supports multi-cluster deployments where multiple StorPool sub-clusters behave as a single large-scale primary storage system with a unified global namespace.

OpenStack Cinder Driver Improvements - enabled easy deployment and management of StorPool Storage clusters backing Canonical Charmed OpenStack and OpenStack instances managed with kolla-ansible.

Deep Integration with Proxmox Virtual Environment - with the integration, any company utilizing Proxmox VE can benefit from end-to-end automation, allowing its IT teams to focus on strategic projects rather than managing individual IT stack components.

Additional Hardware and Software Compatibility - increased the number of validated hardware and operating systems resulting in easier deployment of StorPool Storage in customers' preferred environments.

Additionally, the company's StorPool VolumeCare(c) backup & disaster recovery function is now installed on each management node in the cluster for improved business continuity. VolumeCare is always running in each of the management nodes with only the instance on the active management node actively executing snapshot operations. Another connected enhancement provides significant performance improvements for large backup clusters.

"The one thing that always impresses me about StorPool Storage is their commitment to constantly making it an even better solution rather than resting on their laurels in having built a superior primary storage solution in the first place," said Kevin Schouwenaar, Technical Director at Hosted.nl. "Just the addition of Erasure Coding provides us the protection we need as data sets continue to grow without the overhead or limitations of triple replication or RAID1."

StorPool Storage is designed for workloads that demand utmost reliability and low latency. It enables deploying high-performance, linearly scalable primary storage systems on industry standard hardware to serve large-scale clouds' data storage and data management needs. With StorPool, businesses streamline their IT operations by connecting a single storage system to all their cloud platforms while benefiting from its utterly hands-off approach to storage infrastructure. The StorPool team designs, deploys, tunes, monitors, and maintains each storage system so that end-users experience fast and reliable services while its customers' tech teams dedicate their time to the projects that aim to grow their business.

"Since developing our storage platform from the ground up in the years following 2012, we continue to push the limits of what's possible in storage with each new version of StorPool Storage," said Boyan Ivanov, CEO of StorPool Storage. "After all these years, the core capabilities remain the same - a software that is fast and efficient, simpler, and smarter, and at a lower cost so that our customers retain better margins. With version 21, we once again push the limits of what's possible by delivering better data protection through Erasure Coding, improving business continuity, and ensuring compatibility with the latest technologies available. Why settle for other solutions when you can optimize your entire data center TCO with revolutionary data storage built and managed for you?"

Full details about the latest improvements to data protection, availability and integration with popular cloud management platforms included with StorPool Storage v21 is available as part of the StorPool changelog .

About StorPool Storage

StorPool Storage is a primary data storage platform designed for modern, large-scale cloud infrastructure. The platform delivers the speed, agility, scalability, and price/performance required by modern applications and business demands. StorPool customers are IT service providers building public, private and hybrid clouds - Managed Service Providers, Hosting Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises and SaaS vendors. The StorPool Storage platform is a Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) offering, with a bring your own server model. It combines software, plus a fully managed data storage service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable storage systems. Learn more about StorPool Storage and how we accelerate the world by storing data more productively!

