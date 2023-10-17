Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2023) - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (OTCQB: WDGRF) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce commencement of a large scale production enhancement program, including both chemical reservoir stimulations and extensive improvements to surface facilities for its central Texas oil and gas assets.

Reservoir stimulations will initially be conducted on fifteen of the Company's operating wells, with the goal of improving production rates and enhancing overall oil recoveries. Wedgemount is optimistic that the chemical stimulation program will again materially enhance production as it has in prior treatments completed earlier this year.

In addition to reservoir stimulations, Wedgemount will invest in optimization of existing surface facilities in order to speed up post-production treatment of oil to WTI sales quality. It's anticipated that the program will be completed prior to year-end 2023.

"We're excited to kick off our largest ever production enhancement program," stated Mark Vanry, President and CEO of Wedgemount. "Based on our early results with much smaller chemical treatments we're optimistic that the larger reservoir stimulations to be undertaken will further increase production rates and oil recovery. Additions to our surface facilities should significantly speed up oil processing times thus enabling the Company to improve our sales and cash flow cycle."

The Company continues to target closing of its recently announced acquisition, see press release dated August 23, 2023 (the "TCS Project"), on or before October 31, 2023. Upon closing, Wedgemount anticipates commencing chemical treatments and reservoir stimulations on each of the nine producing TCS Project wells to be acquired.

