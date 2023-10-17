Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses, transportation, and other in-space infrastructure services, has signed a contract with SatRev for transportation and orbital delivery services in 2024.

SatRev is a Polish company established in 2016 that specializes in building small, lightweight nanosatellites. The company has contracted to fly its SOWA-1 payload with Momentus in the first quarter of next year.

"We have a strong history of successful collaboration with Momentus, a renowned partner for reliable satellite transportation and orbital delivery. Our ongoing partnership is reinforced by the recently signed contract. We value Momentus for their efficiency and cost-effectiveness. This collaboration enhances our mission flexibility and success, offering access to custom orbit options and specialized services," said SatRev Chief Commercial Officer Grzegorz Zwolinski.

"Earth observation data informs and empowers, and SatRev is making great strides in that part of the industry," said Momentus Chief Commercial Officer Chris Kinman. "Momentus' transportation services are efficient and economical, and we're always glad to help our customers find the best path to their orbital destination."

In addition to rideshare missions, Momentus offers Delta-V delivery for missions requiring precise custom orbits. The Company also provides hosted payload services and its M-1000 satellite bus for customized and dedicated missions.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers commercial satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services.

