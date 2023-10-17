Anzeige
WKN: A116QX | ISIN: LU1079842321 | Ticker-Symbol: EUPE
Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 

Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (5HGG) 
Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 
17-Oct-2023 / 14:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) 
DEALING DATE: 16/10/2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 95.9540 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 90000 
CODE: 5HGG 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE000X44UYY8 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      5HGG 
Sequence No.:  278688 
EQS News ID:  1750965 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1750965&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2023 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)

