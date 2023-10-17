Franklin Templeton: Clarion Partners Highlights Latest ESG Strategies, Policies and Achievements in New Report

Leading Commercial Real Estate Investment Firm Earns Industry Recognition for Key Initiatives

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Clarion Partners LLC, an independent investment subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, has issued its annual report detailing the firm's environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

"Through our comprehensive ESG program, we are building toward a long-term vision of value for our stakeholders. The firm continues to expand our diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, both within our firm and across our industry," says Chief Executive Officer David Gilbert.

Chief Investment Officer Jeb Belford notes, "Clarion's investment approach is informed by ESG considerations, with multiple layers of due diligence and assessment in place to evaluate climate risk and readiness as well as opportunities for increased efficiency."

The firm has achieved various ESG-related milestones over the past year [1], including industry recognition for:

Increased energy efficiency and high-performing assets

Clarion was named a 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year and an Executive Member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2022 Certification Nation for certifying 78 properties. With the implementation of 154 energy efficiency projects in 2022, including the installation of shadow meters and LED lighting at industrial properties, Clarion continues to work toward improving data coverage and energy efficiency across its portfolio.

Tenant health/wellness and portfolio benchmarking

Fitwel recognized Clarion as a 2023 Best in Building Health Award winner for Portfolio Benchmarking. Clarion seeks to add value to its assets through a variety of initiatives including health and sustainability, and utilizes the benchmarking process to strategically support occupant wellness and asset quality through the design and management of its buildings.

Workplace engagement and satisfaction

Clarion was named a Pensions & Investments (P&I) 2022 Best Place to Work in Money Management and a GlobeSt. Commercial Real Estate's Best Place to Work 2023. These awards reflect the firm's culture, which seeks to foster meaningful experiences, growth opportunities, and access to rewarding careers. Clarion's DEI Council continues to prioritize initiatives that help to build an inclusive workplace and foster employee development, such as the firm's signature Analyst and Associate Summit.

The Clarion Partners 2022-23 ESG Report can be accessed here.

The 69-page report provides governance information on the firm's ESG framework and leadership, relationships with key industry organizations, climate risk management, and transparency and reporting. For environmental, it details the firm's net zero progress, performance metrics and reductions, green building certified and energy rated properties, and a new section that highlights Clarion Partners Europe. Social initiatives are grouped under diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), employee development, community involvement and tenant engagement.

About Clarion Partners

Clarion Partners, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser with FCA-authorized and FINRA member affiliates, has been a leading U.S. real estate investment manager for more than 40 years. Headquartered in New York, the firm has offices in major markets throughout the U.S. and Europe. With $79.8 billion in total assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of both debt and equity real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to its approximately 500 domestic and international institutional investors. Clarion Partners is an independent subsidiary of Franklin Templeton. More information is available at www.clarionpartners.com.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

[1] Industry awards, ratings and certifications described above are provided by third parties, which may receive submission or membership fees or project registration and certification fees in connection with these award, ratings and certifications programs. Please click here for important information.

