Heran Group Refreshes Brand, Ushers in New Era for Sustainable Economic Development in Africa

Africa-focused Company is Positioned to Have Greater Impact on the Continent's Infrastructure Development and Trading

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Heran Group , an infrastructure development and international trading company operating in Africa that delivers manufacturing, real estate development and hospitality projects, and fosters international and regional trade, today revealed its new visual identity including a new website. The new logo and website position the company as a leader in African development and a partner for international businesses looking to invest in the continent.

The new direction coincides with a fresh outlook on the great potential of African business and people. The brand identity conveys trust with clean lines in the updated logo and bright, friendly vector graphics, which were infused with a deliberate nod to indigenous African flora and imagery. It is used to align with the company's commitment to sustainability and social responsibility in all of its development projects.

"Our new visual identity reflects our long-term vision and commitment to building a prosperous future of Africa through sustainable economic growth," said Isayas Desale Berhe, CEO of Heran Group. "We've updated our brand that represents our optimistic point of view to attract investment and meet the needs of African nations, business and people through manufacturing, trade and infrastructure development. We're excited to unveil our new identity to the public for the first time and highlight our continued growth momentum."

The company's momentum has been steadily building with substantial growth over the past year. Heran Group has expanded its operations and deepened its business in several areas including real estate and manufacturing. Here are a few highlights:

Radisson Blu Hotel Juba opens in South Sudan

As part of the company's hospitality enterprises, Heran Group helped establish the first 5-star hotel in South Sudan by opening the Radisson Blu Hotel in Juba , which is the fast-growing capital and largest city in the country. The hotel offers 154 bright and contemporary rooms and suites with views of either the pool, the city, or the famed White Nile River.

Angolan expansion

Heran Group's manufacturing warehouse in Angola that produces baby diapers and paper goods now employs more than 200 people and has expanded to offer a new brand of diapers under the name called Nannies. This brand is now offered under the P&G Africa catalog. In 2023, Heran Group added high-tech equipment to manufacture a new line of tissue paper with 100TD capacity with an expectation to start the operations in the second quarter of 2024.

Heran Group started a new line of construction business in 2023 in a joint venture with one of the biggest construction companies in the country, which aligns with its objective of sustainable development and infrastructure growth. The company also broke ground on a new pharmaceutical manufacturing warehouse, which is set to open in January 2024.

Berhe added: "I founded the Heran Group as a family business with the core value of empowering people to achieve more and rise up to new challenges. Building on our prior successes, we will boldly identify opportunities, nurture partnerships and forge new paths. Working together with companies, forward-thinking entrepreneurs, social change makers and other national leaders, we are uplifting African economies by creating employment opportunities and driving an impact in the communities we serve. I know that, by working together, Africa stands to emerge stronger and more prosperous than ever before."

About Heran Group

Heran Group is committed to building the future of Africa through sustainable economic development projects and services that improve people's quality of life and advance society.

Founded and led by Isayas Desale Berhe, the Heran Group is an infrastructure development and international trading company that delivers a wide-range of opportunities for Africa including manufacturing, real estate development and hospitality projects, and fosters international and regional trade. Heran Group is headquartered in Dubai with operations in Angola, Kenya, South Sudan, and elsewhere on the African continent. Learn more at www.heranglobal.com .

