1 in 4 Consumers Will Ditch When There's a Glitch, Reveals Chronosphere App and Website Reliability Report

One-third of American consumers prefer bad weather and traffic jams over slow, glitchy apps, and 25% of Gen Z respondents admit to crying over reliability issues

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / From broadcast blackouts sending college football fans into a frenzy to pre-sale concert ticket site outages causing widespread hysteria, the inability to get things done in the event of an app or website glitch is taking an emotional toll on consumers in the United States. In the 2023 Online Reliability Report , titled "Gone in a Glitch" and sponsored by Chronosphere , 94% of respondents say apps and websites are less reliable today than one year ago, leaving many feeling frustrated (71%), annoyed (65%) and even angry (26%). Chronosphere found 1 and 4 members of Gen Z (25%) have cried at least once when an app or website went down, and one-third of all respondents say online disruptions are more frustrating than being stuck in traffic or bad weather ruining their plans.

"We live in an age of instant gratification. Regardless of the industry, customers will eventually switch to a competitor if they encounter too many app or website problems," said Martin Mao, CEO and Founder, Chronosphere. "This survey shows that the writing is on the wall. Americans will eventually ditch glitchy or slow apps and websites. The reputation of your brand ultimately lies in the reliability and availability of your digital infrastructure."

To understand American consumer attitudes and loyalty in response to online outages and app disruptions, Chronosphere partnered with Dynata who conducted an independent survey of 2,000 adults, ages 18 and older that spend three or more hours a day online. The Online Reliability Report from Chronosphere uncovered that:

61% of respondents say they experience unreliable apps or websites once a week with Gen Z (25%) reporting experiencing glitches daily.

25% of respondents switch to a competitor when an app or website is slow or less reliable than usual.

On average, respondents tolerate less than four instances of unreliability before they switch to a competitor or stop using the app.

Mao continues, "For any business, nurturing customer relationships is key. Customers need apps they can count on, and if their expectations aren't met, your brand will get left behind."

To learn more and download the full "Ditch the Glitch" 2023 Online Reliability Report, visit the Chronosphere blog at: https://chronosphere.io/learn/gone-in-a-glitch-the-impact-of-outages-and-disruptions-on-your-customer-loyalty/ .

About Chronosphere

Chronosphere is the only cloud native observability solution that helps teams quickly resolve incidents before they impact the customer experience and the bottom line. Trusted by the world's most innovative brands, including DoorDash, Snap, and Zillow, Chronosphere helps teams rein in costs, improve developer productivity, increase customer satisfaction, and gain competitive advantage. For more information, visit https://chronosphere.io or follow @chronosphereio.

Study Methodology:

Chronosphere developed the Gone in a Glitch Online Reliability Report using an online survey prepared by Method Research and distributed by Dynata among 2,000 adults ages 18+ that spend 3 or more hours a day online. The sample was balanced by gender, age, and race, with a geographic spread of respondents. Data was collected from May 25 to May 31, 2023.

