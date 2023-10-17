CDPHP Medicare Advantage Plans Rated 4.5 out of 5 Stars, Among Highest Rated Plans in NY and Nation

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / CDPHP is thrilled to announce that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has rated both its Medicare Advantage PPO plans and Medicare Advantage HMO plans with 4.5 out of 5 Star Ratings, among the highest in New York state and the nation. This exciting news comes on the heels of stricter rating methodologies introduced by CMS this year, setting quality expectations higher than ever before.

"Our seniors deserve the very best. That's why the high bar by CMS was no match for the work being done to ensure quality is a top priority at CDPHP," said CDPHP president and CEO, John D. Bennett, MD. "I am confident that these outstanding ratings, coupled with generous plan extras, will make a difference to seniors shopping for health care this fall," he added.

Medicare Star Ratings* provide consumers with valuable information needed to compare health plans. Each year, CMS rates Medicare plans on a scale of 1 to 5 stars, with 5 stars representing the highest quality. The Star Rating System is an important feature of the Medicare Advantage program, as it encourages health insurers to strive for higher quality, which results in members receiving better care.

Scores are based on several key categories, including:

Preventive care services, such as screening tests and vaccines

Management of long-term health conditions

Member experience with the health and drug plan

Member complaints, including problems getting services

Health and drug plan customer service

Pharmacy services, such as accuracy of drug pricing and drug safety

Improvement in the health and drug plan's performance year over year

New for 2024

Effective January 1, CDPHP will offer the following:

$0 Tier 1 and Tier 2 medications at preferred retail locations on all plans with prescription drug coverage.

Dental benefits on a prepaid Benefits Mastercard to use at any dentist, up to $1,500. No dental networks to navigate or forms to fill out.

An expanded over-the-counter benefit, with more dollars to spend, available at thousands of retail locations on an easy-to-use prepaid Benefits Mastercard.

CDPHP is an HMO, PPO, and HMO SNP plan that contracts with the federal government. Enrollment in CDPHP Medicare plans depends on contract renewal.

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

