INDIGO GROUP (ex GROUPE INFRA PARK): Indigo Group S.A. announces the success of the tender offer on its EUR 650 million bonds due 2025

La Défense, October 17, 2023

Indigo Group S.A. announces the success of the tender offer on its €650 million bonds due 2025

Indigo Group S.A. (the "Company") announces the success of the tender offer (the "Tender Offer") on its €650,000,000 2.125% bonds due April 16, 2025 (ISIN: FR0012236669) (of which €528,500,000 are currently outstanding following the partial tender of May 2022) (the "Existing Bonds").

Qualifying Holders have validly tendered Existing Bonds for an aggregate nominal amount of €58,600,000. The Company accepted the repurchase of Existing Bonds for an aggregate principal amount of €58,600,000 at a tender offer price of 97.401%. Following this transaction, the remaining outstanding principal amount of the Existing Bonds will be €469,900,000.

The acceptance of the Existing Bonds tendered remains subject to the conditions set forth in the tender offer memorandum dated October 9, 2023 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") and, in particular, the settlement of the senior unsecured fixed rate new bonds to be issued by the Company (the "New Bonds") which is expected to occur on October 18, 2023.

The settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on October 19, 2023.

With this transaction, the Company is able to proactively manage its debt portfolio and optimise its maturities' repayment profile.

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB and J.P. Morgan acted as Dealer Managers for this transaction.

Indigo Group

About Indigo Group S.A.

The Indigo Group, which owns almost 100% of Indigo Infra, Indigo Neo and INDIGO®weel, is a global player in parking and urban mobility, managing more than 1.4 million parking spaces and related services in 9 countries.

Indigo Group is indirectly owned by Crédit Agricole Assurances (49.2%), Vauban Infrastructure Partners (34.3%), MR Infrastructure Investment (Meag) (14.9%), treasury stock (0.2%) and the balance by the Group's management.

www.group-indigo.com

Notice

The information contained herein has been included in good faith but is intended for general information purposes only. All reasonable precautions have been taken to ensure that the information contained herein is not false or misleading. It should not be relied upon for any specific purpose and no representation or warranty is made as to its accuracy or completeness. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information about Indigo Group S.A. (the "Company") published on its website at www.group-indigo.com.

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities. Its preparation does not constitute a recommendation regarding securities. Nothing in this document may be used as the basis for entering into a contract or agreement.

This document may contain objectives and forward-looking statements concerning the Company's financial condition, results of operations, business activities and expansion strategy. Although based on reasonable assumptions, these objectives and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including factors not presently known to the Company or that it does not currently consider material, and there can be no assurance that the anticipated events will occur or that the stated objectives will be achieved. All forward-looking statements are the current expectations of the Company's management regarding future events and are subject to several factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The information is current only as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information about the factors and risks that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the documents filed by the Group with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and available on its website at www.group-indigo.com.

Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, officers or employees shall be liable for any loss, damage or expense arising out of access to or use of this document, including, without limitation, any lost profits, indirect, incidental, or consequential loss.

No part of this document may be sold or distributed for commercial purposes or modified.

