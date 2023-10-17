Ongoing investments in the supply chain for complex injectable medications

Vetter, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announces additional investments as part of its long-term dedication to customer partnerships. Vetter's extensive 40+ years of experience in aseptic filling and packaging shows a consistent desire for sustainable growth and corporate development. The pharmaceutical service provider plans with future-driven considerations to meet its long-lead goals for continued expansion and customer satisfaction.

Vetter is investing 230 million euros in its new production building, which is currently under construction at the global corporate headquarters site in Ravensburg, Germany. The company recently reached a significant milestone in the construction process, as the shell of the building is now complete, following the start of construction in November 2021. The building is 122m long, 44m wide and 32m tall and will feature several new commercial filling lines to effectively increase aseptic manufacturing capacity for its global customer base. Vetter plans to install the first cleanrooms by the end of 2024.

According to Vetter Managing Director Thomas Otto, "Our new production building signifies our ongoing dedication to support the needs of our customers concerning their complex injectable drug products with regards to packaging systems, specific process requirements and batch sizes. This is just one of several investments we are currently undertaking to manage our sustainable growth."

Further investments include the increase of lab space for analytical services, the expansion of filling capacity through new commercial production lines at other sites in the EU, the expansion in cool storage and warehousing, as well as a new technical equipment warehouse. Added to this are the optimization of infrastructure at all global sites to further develop processes, the development of new compounding and preparation rooms, and as a result, the optimization of the handling incoming and outgoing products.

"In our industry, the needs of our customers and the patients they serve continue to evolve," emphasizes Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner. "Our job as a leading CDMO is to act as a strong partner, take the proactive steps necessary to identify relevant industry trends, and thus, to meet the evolving demands of the market through offering adequate resources. Over the coming years, we will continue to make further investments to stay on track with this commitment that we have made as a service provider, from the early development phase to aseptic fill and finish through assembly and packaging services."

About Vetter

Vetter is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, and production facilities in Germany, Austria, and the U.S. As a global player, the pharmaceutical service provider is also present with its own sales locations in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore. Around the world, small and large renowned pharma and biotech companies rely on the decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability, and commitment of more than 6,000 employees. In close partnership with its customers, the Vetter team supplies patients all over the world with medicines, many of which are vital. The CDMO provides support from drug product development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes, and cartridges. With innovative solutions, Vetter develops prefilled drug-delivery systems together with its customers to continuously improve patient safety, comfort, and compliance. The company is a pioneer in the industry when it comes to sustainability, and acts as a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The CDMO is a member of the UN Global Compact, has received multiple CDMO Leadership Awards and was awarded several times as Best Managed Company. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company remains family-owned to this day. Learn more at www.vetter-pharma.com.

