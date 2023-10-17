Veruna, Inc.: Veruna Raises ~$10M Million Series B to Propel Insurance Tech Innovation

Leading all-in-one-CRM-AMS built on Salesforce for Independent Agents SaaS Provider Secures Series B Fundraising

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Veruna, the all-in-one agency management system natively designed on Salesforce's leading CRM platform, today announced a successful Series B funding round. The round is led by top-tier venture capitalists Berkley Ventures, Guidewire Software, the Institutes, and CoVerica Insurance. Along with existing support from stakeholders like Keystone Insurers Group and EMC Insurance, this fresh capital highlights Veruna's unique advantage as the sole agency management system with CRM as well as carrier relationship management capabilities. The new funds will accelerate Veruna's product development and spur growth across key areas, including engineering, sales, marketing, and customer success.





Jennifer Carroll Headshot

Jennifer Carroll, CEO of Veruna, Headshot





"We're thrilled by the significant support from industry leaders," said Jennifer Carroll, CEO of Veruna. "This funding gives us the fuel to push our vision forward and revolutionize the insurance sector."

Veruna's state-of-the-art platform uses predictive analytics and no-code configurability, offering a unique Customer360 solution designed to elevate revenue, efficiency, and customer experience. "The real power lies in having one unified system. Agents can shift their focus from administrative tasks to client advising," added Carroll.

The Need for Veruna is Now

"Given the insurance industry's recent embrace of Salesforce and CRM tools, Veruna couldn't be better positioned. This isn't just tech-it's a strategic investment in making insurance agencies more effective and efficient," said Clare Tokeim from Berkley Ventures.

What's Next

With the Series B funding secured, Veruna aims to solidify its market leadership by launching new predictive analytics features and expanding its agent-assisted, straight-through digital processing and global footprint.

Additional News:

Veruna broadened its advisory board to include six new industry experts, focusing on steering strategic growth, as announced on September 19, 2023.

Contact Information

Veruna Marketing

Marketing Manager

marketing@veruna.com

508-834-1114

SOURCE: Veruna, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/792996/veruna-raises-10m-million-series-b-to-propel-insurance-tech-innovation