Dienstag, 17.10.2023
Jetzt in Goldaktieninvestieren: Zentralbanken horten höchste Goldbestände seit 20 Jahren!
WKN: A0MYC8 | ISIN: US9285634021 | Ticker-Symbol: BZF1
Tradegate
17.10.23
15:59 Uhr
156,00 Euro
-13,40
-7,91 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VMWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VMWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
156,00156,4016:29
155,80156,6016:29
ACCESSWIRE
17.10.2023 | 15:26
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VMware Has Been Recognized as One of the Best Companies To Work for in the Technology Sector

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / We are thrilled to announce that VMware has been recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work For in the Technology Sector by U.S. News & World Report!

This achievement places us in the top 20% of large publicly traded companies, a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating a workplace that prioritizes quality pay and benefits, work/life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

At VMware, we understand that our success is driven by the incredible talent and dedication of our team members. This recognition wouldn't have been possible without each and every one of our employees and stakeholders.

We look forward to our continued commitment to innovate, collaborate, and create positive impacts on our communities and the technology landscape.

Together, we are transforming possibilities into realities!

https://lnkd.in/gejvAmZ9

Click here to view the original content.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from VMware on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: VMware
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/vmware
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: VMware

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793683/vmware-has-been-recognized-as-one-of-the-best-companies-to-work-for-in-the-technology-sector

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.