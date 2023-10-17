Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
17.10.2023 | 15:26
M·A·C Cosmetics: The MAC Movement Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Hispanic Connections

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / In Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, M·A·C was proud to partner for the second consecutive year with The Estée Lauder Companies' Hispanic Connections Employee Resource Group (HiC) on an inspiring event titled "From Backstage to MAIN CENTER STAGE".

The event took place on October 4th, and was a panel conversation spotlighting Global Makeup Artists, content creators, innovators, beauty trendsetters, educators and community leaders and featured Artists from the M·A·C, Bobbi Brown and Estée Lauder brands. The M·A·C Movement, the brand's internal employee advisory board around racial equity, drove the brand's participation with M·A·C Movement member, Romero Jennings, Director of Makeup Artistry, sitting on the event panel.

The panelists discussed their personal and professional journeys, and how they are redefining what beauty means through their cultural experiences and varied Latino backgrounds. They also touched on their "Huellas" (legacy) and honoring Latino heritage and uniting community to carry on these vibrant legacies.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from M·A·C Cosmetics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: M·A·C Cosmetics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mac-cosmetics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: M·A·C Cosmetics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793687/the-mac-movement-celebrates-hispanic-heritage-month-with-hispanic-connections

