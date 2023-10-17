Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.10.2023

WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Tradegate
13.10.23
10:05 Uhr
95,00 Euro
+2,00
+2,15 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,0095,5016:29
95,0095,5016:29
ACCESSWIRE
17.10.2023 | 15:26
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: Executive Summary: California Climate Laws

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Workiva / On October 7th, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB-253 and SB-261, two bills that would require large corporations operating in the state to disclose their carbon footprints and climate-related financial risks starting in 2026.

A new executive summary from Workiva summarizes key details in California's climate disclosure regulations, including:

  • Who's impacted and what's in scope for GHG emissions
  • A timeline for assurance required by SB-253
  • How climate-related financial risks are defined by SB-261
  • Five steps organizations can take now to prepare

Learn More

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793689/executive-summary-california-climate-laws

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
