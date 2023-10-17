Workiva: Executive Summary: California Climate Laws

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Workiva / On October 7th, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB-253 and SB-261, two bills that would require large corporations operating in the state to disclose their carbon footprints and climate-related financial risks starting in 2026.

A new executive summary from Workiva summarizes key details in California's climate disclosure regulations, including:

Who's impacted and what's in scope for GHG emissions

A timeline for assurance required by SB-253

How climate-related financial risks are defined by SB-261

Five steps organizations can take now to prepare

