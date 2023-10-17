International Paper Company: International Paper Partners With The Global FoodBanking Network and Feeding America for World Food Day and International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste

International Paper goes Beyond the Box to prevent Food Loss and Waste

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / International Paper, in partnership with The Global FoodBanking Network and Feeding America®, believes everyone should have access to the wholesome, nutritious food needed to live a healthy life. IP is proud to partner with GFN and Feeding America to bring attention to the challenges of hunger and food waste during International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (IDAFLW), which was held on September 29 , and World Food Day (WFD) on October 16.

Since 2020, IP has contributed more than $3.6 million and thousands of boxes collectively to GFN and Feeding America. Through the Feeding America network of local food banks, IP has supported family hunger and disaster relief programs in the U.S. and IP's employees have volunteered during packing events in local communities. With GFN, IP has provided grants to increase the reach of child hunger programs globally. IP supports GFN networks where IP operates in Canada, Chile, Italy, Mexico, Poland and Spain. In Belgium, IP is hosting an ongoing drive to collect food and supplies to support those in Brussels without housing. Together with support from IP and others, food programs served 81 million people around the world in 2022[1].

Food security means having access to affordable, nutritious and culturally appropriate food. That's why GFN and Feeding America focus on supporting community-led solutions. More than 735[2] million people across the globe face hunger, meanwhile one-third of all produced food is lost or wasted. It doesn't have to be this way, and locally run food banks can help.

Community-led solutions within the food banking system unite food banks, pantries and people facing hunger to allow for smooth recovery, redistribution and response. Last year, both Feeding America and GFN combined to rescue nearly 4 billion pounds of groceries that were either lost before the market or wasted at the consumer and retail level[3]. The recovered foods went straight to people experiencing food insecurity through their food banking partners. With the resources provided by IP, the two organizations can help safely package and redistribute surplus food to food banks or responsibly redirect expired food that is still safe for consumption to more sustainable options by recovering loss and waste.

International Paper's Vision 2030 is aligned with the global priorities of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Both International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, observed on September 29, and World Food Day, celebrated on October 16, stem from the United Nations and continue to support goals for zero hunger (SDG 2) and responsible consumption and production (SDG 12).

Customers can rely on IP to deliver sustainable, dependable and innovative packaging solutions that protect and transport foods. Packaging solutions, such as the leak-resistant bliss box, can help prevent food loss before it reaches the consumer. To read more about the benefits of this innovative design, click here.

To learn more about how IP addresses critical needs in the communities where our employees live and work, click here.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

