Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Crunchfish AB (534/23)

With effect from October 18, 2023, the subscription rights in Crunchfish AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 27, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CFISH TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020998359 Order book ID: 308703 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 18, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Crunchfish AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CFISH BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020998367 Order book ID: 308702 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB