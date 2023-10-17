Focus Universal Inc.: Focus Universal to Debut Ubiquitors at 12th Annual MJBizCon Expo and 2024 Annual Conference & California School Business Expo

ONTARIO, CA and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G announced today that the Company will reveal its Ubiquitor products at 12th Annual MJBizCon on November, 29 through December 1st, 2023 at Las Vegas Convention Center and also at the 2024 Annual Conference & California School Business Expo on April 7 through April 10, 2024 at the Palm Springs Convention Center in California.

"Unlike most electronic devices on the market that can perform only single pre-defined function, the Ubiquitor can perform multiple customized functions. It eliminates the need for multiple devices and allows for efficient utilization of a single device for various applications. It has the capability to monitor and control multiple sensors or actuators, making it suitable for performing local IoT functions at a fraction of the cost," said Dr. Desheng Wang, CEO of Focus Universal. He continued, "These devices are versatile commercial products with real-world applications. Changing device sensors is all that is required for the Ubiquitor to switch from one type of device to another without revising the software and redesigning the hardware. The company has successfully achieved a critical technology milestone, indicating that the Ubiquitor is ready for commercialization and public demonstration."

About Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 28 patents and patents pending in various phases and 8 trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Global Markets.

