IronWallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet

The mobile app, available on both Android and iOS, champions secure storage of private keys and seed phrases, allowing only user device access. This safety is further reinforced through double key encryption, the usage of the private key is retrieved and used from the secure storage only at the moment of transaction signing, and optional biometric protection.

"IronWallet goes above and beyond to offer a secure, user-friendly platform that can support more than 1000 different cryptocurrencies, with ongoing updates to expand this offering," says Dmitry Baraznovski, a representative of IronWallet.

Enhancing its global reach, IronWallet supports 20 different interface languages and allows swift cryptocurrency exchanges using decentralized exchanges. Users can conveniently make crypto asset purchases with the card and withdraw funds to a credit card directly from the app. It provides a full view of transaction history for all assets, the ability to create multiple separate wallets without storing public interaction addresses, which empowers users and protects public data.

Within the app, users can also check exchange rates, use dApps and WalletConnect, as well as back up their wallets. IronWallet showcases a choice to display not just freely convertible, but also one of the 47 national currencies. It allows for the customization of tracked cryptocurrencies lists, offering 24/7 customer support and assistance.

In addition to these features, IronWallet has developed an innovative technology that allows ERC20 tokens to be sent on the Ethereum network with network fees paid within the token being sent. This solves the problem of paying network fees for users who do not have ETH in their wallet. IronWallet's team is actively working to reduce these fees and bring this new technology to other cryptocurrencies.

On the Tron and Ethereum network, IronWallet has implemented sending PYUSD, USDT, and USDC stablecoins - without gas. This means that the commission is charged in the same currency as the payment itself, while other wallets only charge commission in TRX or ETH.

IronWallet is dedicated to providing secure, reliable and user-centric solutions in the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. With its robust suite of features, the app continues to enhance user experience, making it an unbeatable choice in the crypto wallet landscape.

About IronWallet

IronWallet is a mobile non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet designed with user security and convenience in mind. Offering a multitude of features. IronWallet is committed to simplifying the cryptocurrency journey for users worldwide.

