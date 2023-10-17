Expands capabilities providing clients with even more sophisticated solutions

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2023) - ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp., a leading New York-based diversified financial services firm, is thrilled to announce a strategic investment in the renowned Los Angeles based fintech platform, Issuance, led by visionary CEO, Darren Marble. This investment is set to propel ArcStone's growth in its Reg CF, Reg D, and Reg A business lines as ArcStone is working extensively with high-growth and diversified clients that need multiple options to fuel their business growth.

Issuance stands out as a leading investment platform in the equity crowdfunding space, providing issuers with the fastest checkout for securities industry wide and at lower costs than its competitors. Founded in 2018, Issuance offers leading SaaS products for Reg CF, Reg D, and Reg A financings. The platform is built on a foundation of industry leadership and success, where Issuance has helped its clients raise over $300M of growth capital from retail and accredited investors globally.

Michael Astone, CEO of ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp., commented on the partnership, "Our unyielding commitment to our clients drives us to consistently elevate our standards and offerings as an evolving fintech company. Strategic investments, like the investment in Issuance, are symbolic of our broader vision. We are not only fueling the future of financial services but also positioning ArcStone as a premier fintech institution. Collaborating with trailblazers such as Issuance, enhances our capabilities, enriches our network, and empowers our clients." The equity crowdfunding markets are important avenues for clients to consider in their capital raising strategies.

Most other financial services firms in the market don't offer this solution. As a result, they end up trying to fit a square peg into a round hole for high growth industry clients, whether they be in the carbon / climate-tech space, artificial intelligence, or electric vehicles. ArcStone is fully committed to delivering innovative solutions across the board as a solution-oriented financial services firm.

Speaking on the strategic alignment, Darren Marble, CEO of Issuance, said, "We are grateful for ArcStone's investment and are honored to partner with their team. We aligned around a shared vision to help US and Canadian companies raise growth capital online faster, cheaper, and more efficiently than ever before. Teaming up was a logical play for both sides, with Issuance's best-in-class processing engine and the ArcStone's management team's proven track record of quality deal sourcing, institutional capital placement, and compliance expertise. ArcStone's investment in Issuance is not only an endorsement of our platform, but also a testament to the thriving future we envision together."

ArcStone continues its legacy of organizing an elite group of seasoned dealmakers, investors, and specialists to support its clients. Its broad network of partners, now secured with Issuance, ensures that its clients receive comprehensive, innovative, and agile solutions tailored for today's rapidly-evolving financial landscape. ArcStone will continue to aggressively pursue strategic investments and partnerships to generate client solutions globally seeking expert advice and financing solutions to build their business.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is recognized as a hands-on, entrepreneurial North-South diversified financial services firm, delving into various and specialized sectors. With a team coming from prominent financial institutions across Canada and the USA, ArcStone offers unmatched strategic guidance in diverse markets and access to capital. With offices in Canada and the US, we are well equipped to advise companies globally.

Press Inquiries:

Michael L. Astone, CPA, CA - Chief Executive Officer

Email: michael@arcstoneglobalsecurities.com

Jack J. Bensimon, LL.M. - Managing Director

Email: jack@arcstoneglobalsecurities.com

About Darren Marble's Issuance Platform:

Founded in 2018, Issuance is a SaaS-based capital-raising platform utilized by issuers for regulation financings. The platform is built on a foundation of industry leadership and success, where Issuance has helped issuers raise over $300M of growth capital. Issuance offers a streamlined mobile and desktop-friendly investor experience that allows investors to check-out in under 1 minute using Apple Pay, Google Pay, as well as standard payment methods.

