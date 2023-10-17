Deep Sky Selects Isometric as First MRV Protocol Development Partner

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Sky, a Montreal-based carbon removal project developer, has chosen Isometric, a London and New York-based carbon removal standard and registry, as its first Measurement, Reporting & Verification (MRV) protocol development partner. As a pioneer in science-based carbon dioxide removal (CDR) protocol development, Isometric will work with Deep Sky to develop an MRV protocol that will ensure transparency and credibility throughout Deep Sky's carbon removal process. Isometric will publish this protocol on its Science Platform, where it will undergo scrutiny from a network of independent scientists before being finalized, after which it can be used for the issuance of credits on the Isometric Registry.

Isometric's protocol will lay out measurement guidelines to determine how much CO2 has been removed and to verify that what was purchased has been delivered to customers. Once CDR facilities are built, Deep Sky will install instrumentation to determine CO2 flows and perform life cycle assessment calculations with the real-world operational data.

As the carbon removal industry matures, measurement and transparency are paramount. Commercial customers need to trust that the carbon credits they're purchasing are tied to tangible carbon removal. MRV protocols for carbon removal detail the process that needs to be followed to ensure that every credit issued genuinely represents an additional tonne of carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere. This partnership showcases Deep Sky's commitment to transparency as it develops Canada into a world-leading hub for durable and high-quality carbon removals.

"Carbon credit customers deserve confidence in their suppliers," said Damien Steel, Deep Sky CEO. "We commend suppliers who, like Deep Sky, publicly share their MRV protocols, ensuring a transparent industry that can easily be measured and verified. We're proud to lead the way with a set of industry-leading standards, validated by Isometric, who is raising the bar when it comes to the quality of CDR credits."

"We're delighted to be collaborating with suppliers such as Deep Sky to ensure their processes meet the stringent rules of the Isometric Standard," said Eamon Jubbawy, Isometric CEO & Founder. "This work will allow Deep Sky to focus on building carbon removal facilities while generating the highest quality and most trusted credits on the market."

The Isometric Standard is the world's most stringent set of rules for issuing credits for carbon removed from the atmosphere. Credits are only issued on Isometric's Registry once a given removal has been certified to meet both the rigorous requirements of the Standard and the pathway-specific science and accounting processes outlined in an MRV protocol.

Deep Sky is working to build large-scale carbon removal and storage infrastructure in Canada. Powered by renewable energy, Deep Sky's facilities are strategically located in Quebec, a region with an abundance of hydroelectric power, immense wind power potential and a vast territory with the rich geological makeup required for carbon capture.

About Deep Sky

Montreal-based Deep Sky is building the world's first gigaton-scale carbon capture company, aiming to remove billions of tons of carbon from the atmosphere and permanently store it underground. As a project developer, Deep Sky brings together the most promising direct air and ocean carbon capture companies under one roof to bring the largest supply of high quality carbon credits to the market and commercialize carbon removal and storage solutions like never before. For more information, visit: www.deepskyclimate.com.

About Isometric

Isometric is a UK-headquartered standard and registry for the long-duration carbon removal industry. Isometric provides truly independent third party certification for carbon removal. We do this through developing the most scientifically rigorous protocols-and issuing the highest quality credits-to confirm whether carbon removal claims are true. For more information, visit: www.isometric.com.

