Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Named Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year Finalist

Premiere Middle-Market Firm Recognized by The M&A Advisor for Impressive 2022-23 Performance

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique M&A advisory firm, was named a finalist by The M&A Advisor in its 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards. Finalists were selected by an independent committee of M&A, restructuring, and corporate finance leaders from among hundreds of entries.

Nominated for Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year, Boxwood Partners has established a solid reputation as a premier advisor for middle market clients in the franchising, food and beverage, home and commercial services, health and wellness, business services and industrial products & services industries.

"For nearly 25 years, The M&A Advisor has been honoring the leading M&A transactions, companies and dealmakers. Boxwood Partners was chosen from hundreds of participating companies to become an awards finalist. It gives us great pleasure to recognize Boxwood Partners as finalists for mergers and acquisitions firms and professionals," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of the M&A Advisor. Boxwood Partners represents the best of the M&A industry in 2022-23 and earned these finalist honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates."

Awards will be presented and winners will be revealed during the 2023 Future of Dealmaking Summit in front of over 350 of the industry's leading professionals on November 14-15, 2023, in New York City. The summit will feature interactive forums, sessions, roundtable discussions, one-on-one meetings and a solutions provider showcase led by a faculty of M&A industry stalwarts and business media experts.

"We take pride in the senior level attention and service we provide to our clients," said Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner at Boxwood Partners. "To be named a finalist for such a highly-regarded award speaks volumes about the great work our team does and the results we achieve for our clients."

Last year, Boxwood closed 12+ deals totaling $3.6 billion transaction value across a variety of sectors, with similar momentum continuing into 2023.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About The M&A Advisor

Now in its 25th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry's leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services, including the most active online community of M&A professionals called M&A Connects. www.maadvisor.com.

