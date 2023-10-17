DEMDACO to Launch Innovative Ornament for Children to Interact With Santa

Spreading Kindness Together

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / DEMDACO, creator of artist-driven gifts and home decor products that lift the spirit, is launching the Santa's Kindness Ornament & Journal-an interactive ornament that inspires children to nurture, help others, share goodness, and give. Since launching to the wholesale market in Dallas and Atlanta, the patent-pending product has been received as one of the biggest products in its 25-year history.

The Santa's Kindness Ornament is a battery-free, interactive decoration that can be scanned by a smartphone or tablet to reveal unique, daily video messages from Santa. No batteries or applications are required. Santa will inspire children to participate in tasks with the mission of helping to spread kindness, such as doing a good deed or giving a family member a hug. It also comes with a guided keepsake journal so that a child can write, draw and play games. On Christmas Eve, children can follow Santa's daily preparation and flight as he travels to children around the world.

DEMDACO Co-Founder Demi Lloyd believes that this item comes at a time when we all need to see good in the world. "We believe one of our roles as a company is to bring a little kindness to families. Children learn to be kind from nurturing experiences inspired by family. This is our small way to meet that need through the Santa Kindness Ornament."

The ornament and journal are just the beginning of DEMDACO's mission to spread kindness-in subsequent years, the company will expand upon the kindness theme by offering rich experiences through additional innovative products. Notes Peter Friedmann, Vice President of Product & Marketing, "Our teams are committed to creating products that help bring positivity to families. We are rallied around this central theme and excited to introduce additional breakthrough consumer innovations each year."

Pronounced dem-day-koh, and named for our founders Demi and Dave, for over 25 years, we've designed and curated purposeful gifts that help?Lift the Spirit?- in times of celebration, when comfort is needed or just to put a smile on someone's face. These handcrafted artisan gifts are created to nurture goodness, support family and friends and encourage us to inspire others … and ourselves.?

