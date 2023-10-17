Jet Dock Excited to Attend Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

The Exhibitor Will Showcase Its Drive-On Dry Dock Technology

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Jet Dock Systems, a world leader in the design and manufacture of drive-on boat docks, will exhibit at FLIBS, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, from October 25 through October 29, 2023.

The company debuted the revolutionary new concept of drive-on dry docking at this show in 1993 and has been an exhibitor at the show every year since. As usual, Jet Dock will be at Booth #1 in the Boating Accessories Tent at the Bahia Mar Yachting Center's north entrance gate.

"This is our 31st year of exhibiting at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, and we can't be more excited," said W. Allan Eva, III, Vice President at Jet Dock Systems, Inc. "The boating capital of the world! We're the very first display as you enter Bahia Mar's land exhibits. Come say 'hi!'"

Jet Dock will provide attendees with a firsthand look at its innovations and present other advancements in drive-on docking technology, including jet ski docks and floating boat lifts.

The largest in-water boat show in the world, FLIBS is expected to attract more than 100,000 attendees to view over 1,300 boats and exhibits from 1,000 brands. Owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida, the show takes place at seven different locations. It features the Windward VIP Club, Nautical Ventures' AquaZone, and a culinary experience with more than 100 food concessions and satellite bars, including the Island Cocktail Barge.

There will also be educational seminars presented by industry leaders and a Kids Corner with Captain Don Dingman's kids' fishing clinics, along with premieres by the world's leading manufacturers, including Tiara, Sunreef Yachts, Majesty Yachts, Sportsman Boats, and Princess Yachts.

The original inventor of drive-on docking systems, Jet Docks specializes in floating, modular dry-docking solutions. Its current product lines include docking options for PWCs, kayaks, seaplanes, mid-sized boats, 50-foot performance boats, and more.

For media inquiries and product information, contact Jet Dock's knowledgeable team of advisors at salesteam@jetdock.com or call 1-800-JETDOCK.

