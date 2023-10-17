How Should Brands Measure Press Release Distribution Success? Newswire Weighs In

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, planning, and media technology, helps its customers turn their owned media into earned media.









To achieve positive business outcomes and maximize the use of press release distribution, Newswire encourages its clients to set defined goals.

"Strategic goals are like a brand's GPS that guides their content strategy in the right direction," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "Goal setting helps brands see the bigger picture, which aligns their other marketing initiatives with their press release distribution efforts to create cohesive and complementary messaging across various touchpoints."

Newswire's Press Release Optimizer (PRO) emphasizes the importance of defining press release distribution goals to help its clients distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time.

What goals can a company set for its press release distribution efforts? Newswire shares three ideas:

Align marketing efforts - Once a business establishes a goal, such as increasing app downloads, it can begin aligning its marketing efforts. For instance, the call-to-action of their press release could send readers to a landing page where they could download the app.

Earn media mentions - Features in relevant and popular publications are great for brands to increase exposure, build brand awareness, and position themselves as thought leaders. Setting this goal encourages companies to do their due diligence in understanding their target audience, crafting press release content that speaks to their needs, questions, pain points, and interests, and sending targeted and strategic media pitches (all of these components are offered to Newswire's Total PRO customers).

Improve SEO performance - Brands can use press release distribution to improve their search engine optimization (SEO) performance and, in turn, improve their visibility and attract website traffic.

To learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping small and midsize businesses craft newsworthy content, deliver strategic media pitches, earn media mentions, grow their audience, expand their reach and more, visit Newswire.com today.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit https://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

