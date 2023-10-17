Bert Lasley Joins MyBrandForce as New CTO, Accelerating MBF's Push to Integrate AI Into Its Industry-Leading Retail Field Services Platform

Lasley Joining MyBrandForce Full Time Marks Another Big Step in the Establishment of a World-Class Leadership Team

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / MyBrandForce, a prominent player in field services, retail execution, and analytics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bert Lasley as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Lasley brings a wealth of experience and technological expertise to MyBrandForce, poised to drive innovation and elevate the company's technology initiatives.

In his role as Chief Technology Officer, Bert Lasley will lead the technological vision and strategy at MyBrandForce. His extensive background in disruptive technologies and commitment to delivering exceptional solutions will be instrumental in enhancing the company's capabilities. In particular, Lasley will focus on hardening and scaling the existing MyBrandForce technology platform and Brand Agent application, as well as lead ongoing initiatives to integrate AI learning for image recognition and natural language processing for analytics into the platform.

The addition of Bert Lasley as Chief Technology Officer signifies MyBrandForce's commitment to staying at the forefront of technology innovation and delivering top-tier services to its clients. "We are excited to welcome Bert Lasley full time as our new Chief Technology Officer," said George Martinez, founder and Chairman at MyBrandForce. "His expertise will be a driving force behind our technological advancements, enabling us to provide even greater value to our clients."

Lasley joins MyBrandForce from T4S Partners, a key technology and development partner for MBF, where he was a founder, managing partner, and Chief Operating Officer.

About MyBrandForce

MyBrandForce - Disrupting CPG execution and data gathering by bringing the power of AI and an on-demand nationwide workforce to radically improve brands' sales and distribution. MyBrandForce is the premier provider of real-time observational market intelligence and field services to consumer companies at the retail shelf. MyBrandForce deploys a nationwide on-demand workforce to deliver client missions in retail stores across a wide range of channels.

MyBrandForce's innovative platform offers field services and observational analytics that provide brands with actionable data to make informed decisions to maximize sales and distribution. The real-time data allows brands to realize maximum retail execution while simultaneously obtaining valuable insights to make data-driven decisions.

Visit www.mybrandforce.com to learn more about how MyBrandForce is revolutionizing retail execution in the Consumer and Retail sector with its disruptive technology platform. Contact us at info@mybrandforce.com for further inquiries.

Contact Information:

Chris Hughes

Chief Commercial Officer

chris.hughes@mybrandforce.com

312.953.3012

SOURCE: MyBrandForce

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793539/bert-lasley-joins-mybrandforce-as-new-cto-accelerating-mbfs-push-to-integrate-ai-into-its-industry-leading-retail-field-services-platform