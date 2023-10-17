Remedy Medical Properties COO/CFO Krysta Bavlsik Named to Crain's Chicago Business 40 Under 40 List

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Remedy Medical Properties is pleased to announce that COO/CFO Krysta Bavlsik has been named by Crain's Chicago Business to the 2023 class of its 40 Under 40 list. The annual honor recognizes people from a wide range of industries who are proven leaders in their field and have not yet reached their 40th birthday. The full list of this year's honorees may be found at https://www.chicagobusiness.com/40-under-40.



"This is such a deserving honor for Krysta," says Peter Westmeyer, founder of Remedy. "The quality of her work is impeccable, but the quality of her character is what sets her apart and makes her an indispensable part of our organization."

Bavlsik is among a select group of women executives in the commercial real estate industry, where fewer than 10% of C-suite roles are held by women, according to REjournals. As COO/CFO, she focuses on operational efficiencies within the company and overseeing strategic initiatives. By leading Remedy's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Bavlsik uplifts those around her and creates opportunities for everyone's voices to be heard.

"Krysta is active in all new departmental and company initiatives and is continually putting infrastructure in place to pave the way for Remedy to continue its aggressive growth," says Westmeyer. "She has the pulse on everything going on at Remedy and connects with all our personnel, no matter what their level, and understands their role. She's always willing to get in the weeds and do the work needed."

With Bavlsik's influence, Remedy has emerged as the foremost private owner and operator of healthcare properties in the nation, comprising a portfolio of nearly 30 million square feet across 25 offices spanning 43 states. Over the past eight years, Remedy, with its joint venture partner Kayne Anderson, has successfully invested more than $10 billion in medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare facilities. Even amid the challenges of the 2020 pandemic, Remedy achieved its most active year ever, spending over $2 billion on strategic acquisitions and developments. Bavlsik has also played a pivotal role in coordinating six large recapitalizations comprising more than 350 buildings, 14 million square feet, and over $5.3 billion.

Recognizing that Remedy's success hinges on that of its healthcare partners, Bavlsik's initiatives are aimed at improving the tenant experience and adding additional flexibility to Remedy's platform. She has an extensive background that ranges from scientific research to investment modeling and forecasting - which she puts to work for more than just real estate.

This is only the most recent accolade for Bavlsik, who was selected as a Connect Media National Next Generation Honoree in 2019 and Real Estate Forum's 50 under 40 in 2016. Prior to joining Remedy, she was a member of the research and strategy team at LaSalle Investment Management.

Bavlsik is a lifelong Chicagoan, having grown up in a blue-collar family in the Southwest Side neighborhood of Garfield Ridge. After high school, she worked as a physics research assistant at Argonne National Laboratory. She attended The University of Chicago, where she earned a bachelor's degree in economics and was an intern with the City of Chicago before joining LaSalle Investment Management as a research analyst. In 2010, she joined MBRE Healthcare, which later spun out to form Remedy Medical Properties. She lives in River Forest.

Weekly business newspaper Crain's Chicago Business has published its annual list of 40 leaders under the age of 40 since 1989. Notable past honorees include President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Governor J.B. Pritzker, Christie Hefner and Ken Griffin. A full list may be found at ChicagoBusiness.com/40archive.

