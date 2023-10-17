HealthAxis Launches New Brand Identity, Underscoring Its Commitment to Excellence and Innovation

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / HealthAxis, a prominent provider of core administrative processing system (CAPS) technology and business process as a service (BPaaS) and business process outsourcing (BPO) capabilities to healthcare payers, risk-bearing providers, and third-party administrators, has proudly unveiled a revitalized brand identity, marking a significant step in reaffirming the company's values and vision.

"Our journey at HealthAxis has been one of continuous evolution, marked by the significant growth and transformation of our technology and services," stated Matt Hughes, Chief Executive Officer, HealthAxis. "Our revitalized brand identity represents not just where we've come from but, more importantly, where we stand today. It underscores our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing healthcare in the United States through innovative technology, all while fostering a culture of purpose and integrity.

The refreshed brand identity reflects an unwavering commitment to innovation and a people-first approach both internally and externally. This is embodied in the company's logo, where "i" represents each individual that shapes HealthAxis today. More than a brand refresh, it symbolizes the company's essence and belief in a better U.S. healthcare system. The diverse color palette reflects the energy and enthusiasm evident in their work.

In tandem with the brand refresh, HealthAxis introduces AxisCore and AxisConnect as integral components of its renewed brand identity.

AxisCore, a core administrative processing solution, embodies the essence of HealthAxis's business, representing the transformative impact of CAPS technology on healthcare operations, streamlining various facets of healthcare delivery.

AxisConnect, modern BPaaS and BPO capabilities, underscores the unwavering commitment to clients, facilitating seamless access to a dedicated team of professionals and harnessing the transformative potential of AxisCore to enhance administrative efficiency and healthcare outcomes.

"Our refreshed brand identity mirrors our remarkable evolution and unwavering dedication to innovation and a people-centric approach," said Greg von der Lippe, Chief Growth Officer, HealthAxis. "With this new branding, we signify not just change, but progress-a shift that reflects our continuous pursuit of innovation and our profound commitment to our people. Innovation and collaboration are not mere actions; they are woven into the very fabric of our identity. This new brand identity solidifies our message of excellence and transformation across the healthcare landscape, serving as a beacon for the future of healthcare technology and services."

To coincide with the brand refresh, HealthAxis has launched a new website, reflective of the modern brand identity. Upgraded to provide a seamless user experience, the redesigned website showcases HealthAxis's suite of solutions, success stories, and company culture that fosters diversity, celebrates innovation, and empowers its team to shape the future of healthcare technology.

To learn more about HealthAxis, visit HealthAxis.com

About HealthAxis

HealthAxis is at the forefront of transforming healthcare delivery in the United States through state-of-the-art technological solutions. AxisCore, our cutting-edge core administrative processing system (CAPS) technology, alongside AxisConnect, our modern business process as a service (BPaaS) and business process outsourcing (BPO) capabilities, empowers payers, risk-bearing providers, and third-party administrators to optimize their operations, elevate efficiency, and enhance member engagement. By addressing pivotal challenges faced by payers, we are committed to improving member and provider experiences, thereby fostering more positive outcomes and contributing to the advancement of a healthier future.

