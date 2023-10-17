ACCESSWIRE Offers Five Newsworthy Press Release Topics to Consider

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / When it comes to press release distribution, there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach to the cadence. While some companies send a few per year, other organizations keep up with a consistent publishing schedule.

No matter the frequency, press release distribution is an important marketing vehicle brands can use to build awareness, improve search engine optimization performance, attract website traffic, and generate sales.

ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, knows how important a newsworthy topic is to the success of a press release campaign.

"At ACCESSWIRE, we want our customers to get the most out of their press releases, and that's why we encourage them to think objectively about their business and industry to uncover newsworthy topics," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

To help companies kickstart the press release distribution process, ACCESSWIRE assembled a list of five newsworthy press release topics to consider:

Company anniversary - Share important information about the company's history, changes, achievements, and plans for the future.

New data/industry report - New data and/or industry reports are excellent topics to share with a strategic press release to strengthen credibility and build authority.

New hires - Announce a new hire and share the value this person will bring to the organization.

Product launch - A product launch press release should cover the product, the problems it solves, and where people can make a purchase.

Rebrand - A company rebrand is an exciting update to share with a press release. Here are a few topics to cover:

What prompted the rebrand?

How will it improve the company?

How will this positively affect customers?

What's the overall vision moving forward?

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

