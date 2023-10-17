TruBit Strengthens Its Presence in LATAM by Boosting the Crypto Ecosystem in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / TruBit, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in Latin America, continues to bolster its presence and significance in the country by enabling transfers with a Unique Virtual Code (CVU) and the ability to acquire or sell cryptocurrencies with Argentine Pesos (ARS) through the app quickly and effortlessly.

As per a report by CryptoSlate, Argentina is on the verge of reaching 10 million cryptocurrency users, constituting over 20% of the population. This is why TruBit's integration with the Argentine financial system stands as an achievement in the company's strategy to position South America as a stronghold for digital currencies.

"In Argentina, a powerhouse in the Latin American crypto scene, we're thrilled to announce our entry into this dynamic market. After extensive preparations on both compliance and product fronts, we are excited to officially launch fiat on-and-off ramps for Argentina. This strategic move is a significant milestone that will boost our presence in Argentina and make crypto services more accessible to a broader audience. Our daily collaboration with the ecosystem underscores our commitment to drive crypto adoption in Latin America. We recognize Argentina's tremendous potential in the crypto space, and we're dedicated to advancing inclusion and financial freedom. Enabling direct Argentine Peso deposits and introducing these new benefits are just the initial steps in our journey. We look forward to expanding our platform's toolset and working closely with the Argentine crypto community to make crypto accessible and beneficial for all," stated Maggie Wu, CEO and co-founder of TruBit.

With the introduction of this new functionality tailored to users conducting deposits and withdrawals in Argentine Pesos (ARS), the platform not only expands its scope but also caters to the demands surrounding cryptocurrencies in the region. Thus, this extension of platform capabilities reflects the company's commitment to address the evolving needs of the Argentine market.

In addition to depositing and withdrawing ARS to any account, platform customers also gain access to a range of features that empower them to do more with their virtual cryptoassets, such as the "Earn+" program. Through this program, Argentine users can increase their crypto capital in their account with one of the best market yields. Notably, TruBit is the sole platform featuring the USDT/nARS trading pair and remains the preferred choice for those engaging in cryptocurrency arbitrage.

Capitalizing upon the strength and growth of the crypto ecosystem in Argentina, coupled with the interest that the platform has generated since its arrival in the country, the company is already working on the implementation and launch of the TruBit Card, which is currently only available in Mexico, offering benefits such as cashback of 5% in Bitcoin on all purchases made and the freedom to use it without commissions.

With this, TruBit stands out as one of the few platforms offering on-and-off ramp services in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, establishing itself as the most comprehensive, complete, and unique crypto platform in LATAM. It also provides a wide range of crypto services, including a wallet, digital and physical card (availability varies by country), staking options with some of the region's highest yields, and trading services.

Additionally, TruBit offers over-the-counter (OTC) services to users in Latin America. This personalized service is designed for those who need assistance with large-volume transactions and want a smooth and hassle-free experience in cryptocurrency trading.

As TruBit's influence continues to expand, its commitment to financial inclusion and economic empowerment remains the driving force behind the development of a more integrated and dynamic crypto ecosystem. With visionary leadership, the company remains at the forefront, fostering growth and transformative possibilities in how individuals access and manage their digital assets.

About TruBit One crypto ecosystem for all your needs. TruBit simplifies entry into the cryptocurrency market for enthusiasts and users by offering a effortless wallet, TruBit, and comprehensive exchange, TruBit Pro. Among the very few platforms that provide compliant fiat on-and-off ramp services in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, TruBit remains dedicated to delivering convenient, secure, and comprehensive crypto services for all Latin American users.

