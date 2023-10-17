Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.10.2023
Jetzt in Goldaktieninvestieren: Zentralbanken horten höchste Goldbestände seit 20 Jahren!
WKN: A1W97M | ISIN: US02376R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: A1G
Tradegate
17.10.23
15:19 Uhr
11,250 Euro
-0,040
-0,35 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,33411,37617:51
11,33411,37617:51
American Airlines: Father Lays Foundation for an American Legacy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / For this Puerto Rican family, family is everything. Luis Rodriguez-Sepulveda joined American in the 1960's working at San Juan Airport in Tech Ops, helping mechanics find the right parts and tools for the job. His children grew up watching him come home from his job each day with a smile and pride in his work. Soon after, four of his children followed in his footsteps to continue his legacy. creating the "Rodriguez Five."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: American Airlines
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/american-airlines
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: American Airlines

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793730/father-lays-foundation-for-an-american-legacy

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
