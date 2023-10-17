myPOS unveils Tap to Pay on iPhone for merchants in the UK

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based payments company myPOS is introducing Tap to Pay on iPhone for businesses in the UK. Tap to Pay is available within the myPOS Glass app and allows merchants to accept contactless payments directly on their iPhone, with no additional hardware.

"As global smartphone penetration and contactless adoption continue to spread, we want to ensure that even the smallest merchants have the technology to grow their sales," said Rob Hay, CEO of myPOS Payments Ltd. "With Tap to Pay on iPhone and myPOS Glass, business owners can start taking payments from anywhere - in the store or on the go. We are excited to simplify in-person payments by offering a fast and secure experience that increases mobility."

Business owners are excited about the new solution as well. "With Tap to Pay on iPhone, I can be mobile. I download the myPOS Glass app and I can immediately accept payments on my own phone anywhere I am. It's easy for my customers and very flexible for me," said myPOS merchant Ahmed Saleh, owner of fast-food restaurant The Best Tasty Meal Corner.

Another myPOS client, healthcare practitioner Asif Parpia at Otowax Removal, added: "Don't need hardware anymore; always wanted a secure way of accepting payments through my iPhone, so I am excited about the launch of myPOS Glass on iPhone."

myPOS clients with compatible phones - iPhone XS or later - can accept contactless payments by downloading and opening the myPOS Glass app, ringing up the sale and presenting their iPhone to the customer. In return, the shopper needs only to tap a contactless payment method like Apple Pay, another digital wallet or a contactless card.

Merchants new to the myPOS platform can start using Tap to Pay on iPhone with myPOS Glass after opening a myPOS account and going through online verification. What's more, by becoming a myPOS client, they will benefit from a free merchant account, a free business card and immediate deposits of all accepted payments at no extra cost.

Tap to Pay on iPhone requires iOS 15.5 or later. No additional costs are applied to the merchant and no separate devices are needed.

Additionally, all transactions are encrypted and secure. Business and customer payment data is safeguarded by the same technology that keeps Apple Pay private. So when a payment is processed, card numbers are not stored on the device, the myPOS app or on Apple servers.

To take advantage, business owners can try out the myPOS Glass Starter plan, which allows merchants to pay only as they get paid. It comes with no upfront commitment, no fixed costs and the ability to cancel at any time.

About myPOS

myPOS is an innovative fintech company serving small and medium-sized business clients across the European Economic Area, Switzerland and the UK. It provides easy and convenient in-store, online and on-the-go payment solutions for more than 170,000 businesses in over 30 European countries.

The myPOS platform gives micro businesses and SMEs everything they need to accept payments and manage various aspects of their business, including selling remotely, accelerating cash flow and enabling e-commerce. Business owners receive a free multicurrency merchant account and dedicated IBAN per currency, a business debit card, digitised business management capabilities, and a powerful platform to help them sell anywhere.

For its continued innovation in payments, myPOS has won many prestigious awards including Best Use of Mobile by FStech in 2022 and Point of Sale Innovation by FinTech Breakthrough in 2023. Find out more at www.mypos.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249791/myPOS.jpg

